American Legion Post 166 gifted the deed of its building and property to the town of New Market.
Located at 202 E. Old Cross Road, the American Legion building was built in 1982. According to New Market Town Manager J. Todd Walters, the one-story brick building is around 4,600 square feet with a basement. The building consists of the main floor, which is an open-spaced area, a basement that has a dining/bar area, and a kitchen. Bathrooms are on both floors. The building has been assessed by Shenandoah County to be worth up to $537,000.
The American Legion is an organization that allows veterans to come together to help serve other veterans and the community.
Post Commander Ron Thompson said the post had to close the building because of infrastructure costs and the aging membership in the post, which has about 120 members.
“People slipped into their 70s and 80s real fast, and we just got to the point where we’re not having enough people show up for activities or working activities to keep the post alive,” Thompson said.
Walters was approached by the Post about its plan to close the building, and the group explained it wanted to donate the property to the town. Walters said that the Post didn’t want to sell the building but instead donate it to the town.
“They knew that the money would stay within New Market and the community, and it would be used towards something to improve the community,” Walters said.
The town voted to accept the donation from the Post at a special meeting called on Jan. 31.
As far as what the town plans to do with the building, nothing has been decided yet.
“I think we’re looking at all options for the property and the building, and we’re just gonna see where we go from here,” Walters said.
As Thompson continues to serve as the current Post Commander, he is hoping that someone else can step in and take over for him due to personal reasons.
“I couldn’t get anybody to volunteer. I want somebody to volunteer and take it so I have to give it up,” Thompson said. “I have a selection committee of the five or six prior commanders who know what the job is all about, and the executive board will make the final selection.”
Thompson believes that the Post could have kept the building, but it wouldn’t have been able to use the money raised through events and activities to support veterans or help the community.
“I didn’t want to get to the point of losing money doing all of these activities and raising all this money just to support the infrastructure. That just didn’t seem right with me,” Thompson said.
As for the American Legion, even though it doesn't have a physical building to meet at anymore, the organization will continue to serve the community as a service organization. Thompson said the organization will most likely reserve spaces around town to continue having meetings, and possibly reserve some of the pavilions in town for events in the future.
“We have an agreement with the town that they will let us use some of those spaces,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he is grateful that the local American Legion was able to donate the property to the town.
“We’re just glad we were able to work with them to get some provision to continue the charter and try to keep things alive for veterans in the community,” he said.
