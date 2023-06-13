STAUNTON — American Shakespeare Center’s 35th Anniversary Season continues with a summer slate of Shakespeare comedies, all performed in the beautiful Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s original indoor theater, the organization announced in a press release.
In this year that marks the 400th anniversary of the First Folio — the first printing of Shakespeare’s plays — these signature comedies take on new meaning and importance.
ASC’s summer 2023 titles include:
"The Taming of the Shrew"
June 16 – August 12
Katherina will not be wooed and wed, but Petruchio is persistent: who’s fooling whom in this merry comedy? Directed by José Zayas, this fast-paced staging of Shakespeare’s comic play-within-a-play is set in modern-day Padua, where Kate’s waspish wit and Petruchio’s plotting take on new zest.
"Much Ado About Nothing"
July 21 – August 13
One of Shakespeare’s most beloved romantic comedies! You’ll feel joy of love won and the ache of love lost as this story makes you laugh, breaks your heart, and then somehow puts it back together again. One of ASC’s most popular traditions is on display in this “Actors’ Renaissance” production, as the players stage the show—no directors allowed. Like the actors in Shakespeare’s day, it falls to them to pull the costumes, block the scenes, and find the pace and passion in every line, creating a bond between the players as well as with the audience. It’s an up-close-and-personal experience that led Washington Post theatre critic Peter Marks to declare: “I arrived a skeptic, I left a believer.”
"Measure for Measure"
June 23 – August 12
Mocking hypocrisy and corrupt authority, Shakespeare spins a sizzling morality tale where the falsely virtuous are exposed and true-hearted victims rewarded. Jenny Bennett directs this sharp-witted story.
The Players
With a mix of ASC veterans and exciting company debuts, the cast of ASC’s summer 2023 in the ASC tradition, members of the repertory cast will perform multiple roles across the summer season.
