The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is set to close out its 35th Anniversary season and the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s first folio, with three productions — "Hamlet," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Coriolanus."
Featuring Hamlet and Coriolanus, two of Shakespeare’s most complex and compelling characters, the season will close out with a flourish, while also offering audiences more opportunity to see Much Ado About Nothing which opened on July 21.
Hamlet, running from Sept. 28 through Nov. 18, will feature ASC veteran Meg Rogers in the title role. The play tells the story of an unraveling of a royal family. Shattered by his father’s death and horrified by his mother’s hasty remarriage to his scheming uncle, Denmark’s Prince Hamlet plots revenge, feigning madness that soon consumes him. This production is directed by Cameron Knight, as his ASC debut.
Coriolanus, which runs from Oct. 26 through November 18 is an “Actors’ Renaissance” production, with the players staging the show with no director. Like the actors in Shakespeare’s day, it falls to them to find the pace and passion in every line, creating a bond between the players as well as with the audience. Telling the story of class war and the struggle for equity and justice, "Coriolanus" presents a leader whose pride places him so far above his subjects that he can scarcely hide his disdain. When hunger drives the people to sedition, Coriolanus wins back their regard in feats of battle — only to lose their faith and his life.
Since July, Much Ado About Nothing has been delighting audiences and will continue its run until Nov. 19. As one of Shakespeare’s most beloved romantic comedies, you’ll feel joy of love won and the ache of love lost as this story makes you laugh, breaks your heart, and then somehow puts it back together again. "Much Ado About Nothing" is also an "Actors Renaissance" production.
American Shakespeare Centers ensemble traditionally play multiple roles throughout the season across many different plays.
In a press release, Artistic Director for ASC Brandon Carter said "Again and again, we turn to Shakespeare for the words to describe the workings of the heart. In the rage of Hamlet and the unbending pride of Coriolanus we find the emotions that sear our souls — only to find our hearts melting as all healing love finds the reluctant couples of Much Ado About Nothing. Imagine the poverty of our language without Shakespeare! In the company of these indelible and all-too-human characters, enrapt by Shakespeare's immortal words, we close our 35th Anniversary season."
Tickets for Hamlet, Coriolanus, Much Ado About Nothing, and A Christmas Carol are on sale now, online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, by phone at 540-851-1733 or 1-877-MUCHADO, or in person at the Blackfriars Playhouse Box Office, 10 South Market St., Staunton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.