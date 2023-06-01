It's officially "kitten season" and Anicira of Harrisonburg will be offering free spay and neuter services June 1-30.
With warmer temperatures and longer days, mating season for neighborhood cats is in full swing, and many female felines have already started having their first litters of the season. Katie Nicholson — who works as the marketing and communications manager for Anicira — explained that shelters across the city are experiencing a major overpopulation of homeless kittens right now.
"We encourage everyone to spay and neuter their pets to prevent more kittens from entering shelters in the future," Nicholson stated.
According to Nicholson, a local shelter reported having cared for more than 2,000 stray cats last year — a number that is unsustainable and will only get worse unless residents spay and neuter their pets.
In order to receive a free spay or neuter surgery, rabies vaccine and microchip for their cats, pet owners must be residents of Harrisonburg City and will need to make an appointment by calling the office at 540-437-1980 or filling out an appointment request form on their website at anicira.org.
Ideally, cats — both male and female — should be under four months of age when they are brought in for the procedure.
Anicira was established in 2005 as the Shenandoah Valley Spay and Neuter Clinic. Since then, they have focused on providing affordable veterinary care to pets in the community. In 2012, Anicira opened a second location in Manassas to meet needs in Northern Virginia and most recently started a hospital in San Diego, California.
The name Anicira is a combination of two Latin words meaning "animal" and "care" — which sums up what the team has been on a mission to do since the very beginning. Providing free spay and neuter surgeries during this time of year is just another way for Anicira to care for the cats that call Harrisonburg home and suppress overpopulation in local shelters.
Nicholson expressed that even residents who are not cat owners can work toward addressing this issue by participating in the Trap-Neuter-Return program in which community cats are humanely trapped and taken to a veterinarian to be cared for before being returned to their outdoor home.
For more information about the TNR program, visit their website at www.alleycat.org/our-work/trap-neuter-return/
"We really need the community to come together to help manage the homeless cat problem we are facing," Nicholson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.