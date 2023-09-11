MCGAHEYSVILLE — From pie-eating contests to scenic walks, Anicira’s Celebration of Pets Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shenandoah Valley Farm and will offer an array of fun activities for families and furry attendees alike.
“At Anicira,” remarked the non-profit’s communications director Katie Nicholson, “we really believe that pets are important members of the family and this festival is our way of recognizing that connection and raising money to benefit programming that supports pets and their families. This is a beautiful venue and we’re excited to welcome people out to the farm again.”
For the last few years, Anicira has hosted a “walk for animals,” but as the walk gained popularity and grew in volume it was re-branded as the Celebration of Pets Festival to better explain that the event is a day filled with fun, Nicholson said.
Things to do and see at this year’s festival include cuisine and craft beverages from local food vendors, sensory experiences such as pools, bubbles, and painting for dogs, a family fun zone outfitted with face painting and tie dye for the kids, and live entertainment from Reflex — a band renowned for delivering an immersive ‘80s musical experience. Attendees will also have the chance to “give back” by making contributions through raffles and donation kiosks during the festival in addition to being able to adopt dogs from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and Shenandoah Valley Animal Center.
Nicholson noted that she’s most looking forward to the expanded walking trail options — one of which a leisurely 0.75-mile stroll and the other being a 1.2-mile mountain view path — and of course, the dog pie-eating contest.
“People see their pets as something more than just an animal,” Nicholson said. “It’s an extension of their family and that connection is really powerful [and we want to honor] the emotional and physical benefits that pets bring into our lives.”
While The Celebration of Pets Festival is a community gathering that welcomes guests of all ages and their dogs — attendees are asked to leave their cats at home for this one — free of charge, Nicholson encourages attendees to preregister for the event online at anicira.org/locations/pets-festival.
Shenandoah Valley Farm is located at 882 Bloomer Springs Road in McGaheysville and the event will take place rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.