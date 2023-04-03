Anicira's President and CEO, Cate Lemmond, has been named one of the top women leaders in Virginia by Women We Admire. She has been at the helm of Anicira since opening in 2005.
Through her vision and commitment to helping pets in need, Lemmond has created and implemented many innovative programs. Leveraging a business model based on partnerships, Lemmond and her team help to ensure that the economics of high-quality veterinary care does not prevent families from experiencing the many benefits of sharing a life with pets.
Lemmond is the founding president and CEO of Anicira Veterinary Center. Since starting in 2005, Cate has transformed her personal passion into a vibrant business that helps pets live happier, healthier lives and supports the families who love them.
Under her leadership, Anicira has grown tremendously and expanded to ensure all pets in the regions Anicira serves have access to comprehensive care. Through her vision and commitment to helping pets in need, Lemmond has created and implemented many innovative programs. Most importantly to her, Anicira now provides affordable and accessible veterinary services to more than 30,000 pet patients each year.
Leveraging a business model based on partnerships, Lemmond and her team help to ensure that the economics of high-quality veterinary care does not prevent families from experiencing the many benefits of sharing a life with pets.
Lemmond earned an undergraduate degree in government from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in public policy and animals from the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine. Lemmond is also a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator and a Certified Veterinary Practice Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.