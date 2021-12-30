On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County was short of its $185,000 goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
However, an anonymous donor gave the $32,000 difference to help the charity meet its goal, according to Captain Harold Gitau. The same donor, he said, stepped in last year when the Salvation Army was more than $60,000 short the final week of the campaign.
All of the money donated stays with the local Salvation Army, which operates a homeless shelter, provides emergency assistance and maintains a food pantry. Gitau said it mostly goes to programming, with some going to administrative costs.
Decreases in fundraising revenue happened in other parts of Virginia this year.
The Army’s Hampton Roads Area Command reached about half of its $500,000 goal, according to media reports, while the Salvation Army in Roanoke was also short as of Dec. 22. The captains said the drop was due to a decrease in volunteers.
“I have 43 locations that I can ring a bell, but I’m only able to fill 10 because I can’t get enough people to volunteer,” Captain Russell Clay, of Roanoke, told WSLS 10 News.
The organization as a whole also faced challenges to educational materials it released this year.
Controversy arose over a discussion guide the Salvation Army produced called “Let’s Talk About Racism.” Critics said the document and the Army’s leadership alienated conservative Christians in favor of pandering to corporations.
The newly created Color Us United group launched an internet campaign against the Salvation Army in response to the document.
Kenny Xu, president of Color Us United, wrote the documents overstate systemic racism in America. The campaign aimed to mobilize people against the “woke” language in the pamphlet.
“[The document’s] radical woke overtones against American Christians seems to make such [gracious] discussions impossible,” Xu wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece.
The Army took down the document in November.
It’s a shortage of volunteers, not the discord about the pamphlet, that led to the decrease in fundraising revenue, according to Gitau.
This year, under 60% of volunteer slots were filled throughout the season, he said. According to Gitau, this year’s volunteer numbers were comparable to last year, which were lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That really puts a strain on us. People give more when we have somebody at the kettle,” Gitau said.
He said he does not believe the controversy impacted the Harrisonburg community and said he was appreciative of the generosity of the everyday people who donate.
“We have had our donor and our sponsors come out to help us. I don’t think that [controversy] is an issue,” Gitau said. “This is a great community and a very generous community.”
