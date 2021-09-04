In this Tuesday, July 14, 2009, file photo, Willard Scott, left, and Al Roker, weathercasters on the NBC "Today" television program, appear on the show in New York, Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family.