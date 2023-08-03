The three applicants for the vacant seat on Rockingham County School Board answered questions from the current board members in an interview with a public body to help determine who will be appointed to the District Five seat.
Two of the current candidates, Hollie Cave and Paula Lam, applied for the vacancy in July and are running for the position in the November election. The third, Jack Dixon, put his name in the ring during the July 31 public hearing, where community members discussed the applicants.
Prior to the interview, candidates were sequestered with the superintendent to ensure they wouldn’t be able to access the questions ahead of time.
Each candidate answered the same six questions. As school board chair Jackie Lohr explained, the applicants could go in any order, and all candidates had a 25-minute time limit for all six questions. The applicant answered all the questions without follow-ups or interruptions from the board.
Why do you want to fill the short-term vacancy?
Cave said she was concerned about the government and the schools. When she looked at the schools in 2020, she saw good teachers but not bold leadership.
“I believe that courage is contagious,” Cave said. “I believe that bold a leadership will create really bold students. And really, not just bold but patriotic citizens for our country because they will ultimately lead us in 10 or 20 years, and I want to see this country continue to be free.”
Lam said she feels like she has the skills, experience and knowledge to make positive changes in the short-term that will impact long-term goals.
“I feel this short-term will give me the opportunity to provide our constituents an idea of who I am as a person and what I want to do and that is to create a better future for our children,” Lam said. “I want to see our school system be the shining star in the whole state of Virginia.”
Dixon said when he saw who had applied and that they were both running to be elected for the position, he realized the school board was in a difficult position. Dixon said as an interim appointment, he wouldn’t make decisions on wide-sweeping policy changes. He also said policy-changes like Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Model Policies, should be decided on after the election.
“I would like to serve in this position primarily as a steward of the taxpayer money and concern the physical safety of our students,” Dixon said. “I would like to serve in this position as a calming voice of impartiality.”
What three things do you want to work toward accomplishing between now and the end of the year?
Cave said safety, including school resource officers, was important, but one of her major concerns was the drug problem. She said she talked with students who shared that vaping was a big issue.
“We have to get something in place where they're not bringing these vapes in,” Cave said. “I really would like to see, I don't want to use words like a crackdown, but maybe a major revisiting of the drug policy and the discipline.”
Cave also said electronics and social media contributed to violence and fights in schools and wanted to create an atmosphere of peace in schools.
Lam said she wanted to work toward improving transparency, budgeting and safety. Lam said there’s an “accountability problem” with policies, with many students and teachers not following them, using a cell phone policy as an example. Looking at the budget and state funds to adequately pay and support teachers was also important. For safety, Lam said having more school resource officers would improve how safe students feel.
Having SROs she said, “helps a great relationship for students with law enforcement. They can look at that person and know that this is who I go to when I'm in trouble.”
Dixon said he would look at current safety policies, serve as a neutral voice for the day-to-day operations of the school division and get more involved with the community.
“Even though I would be an appointment position, that doesn’t mean I don’t represent the people. So, I still need to be out there meeting with people, talking to people, hearing their concerns,” Dixon said. “I might not be able to publicly voice an opinion either way, but we can have conversations. We can talk about what we're hearing.”
What are your thoughts on the upcoming redistricting?
Cave said she was concerned about a previous redistricting, including being concerned about Elkton Middle School because its overcapacity slightly. She asked if they could use the upcoming redistricting to fix the last one and solve more than one problem.
“I never want anyone to think that I would come on board thinking that I know everything,” Cave said. “Something that I live by is when I walk into a room, and I'm already the smartest person in the room, it's time for me to move rooms.”
Lam said its hard to take a child who’s developed relationships in one school and put them in a new area. She had ideas, from listening to the board to district more densely populated areas. The board would have to plan for the future, she said, especially after the county has approved new developments.
“It's one of those things where we're gonna have to take our time and do the best we can to make sure we limit the challenges to those students,” Lam said.
Dixon skipped this question, saying he didn’t want to speak on wide-sweeping policy changes.
What do you like most about District Five?
Cave said she loved the community and how tight-knit they are and had grown up with several community members that stuck around.
“I love the schools. I was always in public schools until a couple of years before I graduated,” Cave said. “I've always been an advocate of public schools, and that's something that has gotten sort of buried, but it's the honest truth.”
Lam said the district is her family. She said she enjoyed that the county built relationships and a sense of belonging in their neighborhoods — which has been a passion of hers.
“There is a spirit that is in Rockingham County as a whole that you don't find in many places,” Lam said. “And that's what we need to protect and build off of, is that sense of community that we are a family and that we are in this together.”
Dixon said that his family has been in Elkton for a long time and he could “go on and on” about what he loves about the district.
What in your background gives you qualifications for filling this vacancy?
Cave said she loves kids and has been researching policies and the school system prior to running because she was concerned.
“In the last three years that I've been involved with our community and what's going on the school board,” Cave said, “I know more about Rockingham County Public Schools in the last three years that my kids have been home schooled than I ever knew when I was in public school and then as an adult when my kids were in public schools for six years.”
Lam said she has degrees from Eastern Mennonite University and James Madison University, which helped her understand how to communicate with others when there are differences of opinion. She also said she’s worked with fiscal policies and find unique ways of funding and weed through bureaucracy
“I have had a lot of experience running businesses … [which] has showed me that and all these interactions, integrity is what matters most,” Lam said.
Dixon said his experience in public safety, as a former firefighter and research in mass casualty incidents, can give more insight into safety in the schools.
“I can bring a new lens from an organization standpoint to look at potential weaknesses and vulnerabilities, not just to school divisions view of physical safety of students but system-wide view,” Dixon said.
The last question was if the applicants wanted the board to know anything about them, Cave said she covered everything in her other questions, and Lam and Dixon shared some information about their personal lives and passions.
Lohr said the board will vote on who will fill the interim seat at Monday’s regular meeting at Rockingham Academy.
