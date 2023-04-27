Harrisonburg councilmember Monica Robinson was shouting from the rooftops that she is a participant of Community Housing Partner’s Weatherization Program.
CHP held a Weatherization Day at Mosby Heights Wednesday afternoon. For the past month, CHP has made weatherization renovations on the property.
Meghan McMillen, director of CHP Weatherization Programs and Services, said the nonprofit made updates, to include attic insulation, air sealing, low flow shower heads, LED bulbs, and water heater and pipe insulation. The nonprofit also installed 74 heat pumps and dehumidifiers.
As attendees sat under the white awning away from the slight rain, Robinson shared her story.
After a sudden medical incident left her unable to work a couple years ago, she found herself cost burdened. Not long after her medical complication, her household became bigger, further increasing bills. And utility bills were one of the main causes.
“When we spend all of our money on utilities, what suffers? Health care suffers, childcare suffers, you can’t buy groceries — all of this to pay utilities. Everyone in the house suffers,” Robinson emphasized.
She learned of CHP’s program more than two years ago, but when she first applied, funding wasn’t readily available. Around July 22, she learned that funding had increased, and she applied for the Weatherization Program again and was approved.
Since she was approved, she has encouraged all to apply for the program.
“Apply for this program,” she emphatically stated. “Even if you aren’t sure you’ll be approved, just apply.”
Robinson explained that the city has a 56% ALICE population. A group that is often hidden, the ALICE population is asset, limited, income constrained and employed. Since this population is already cost burdened, paying for energy that is wasted isn’t financially sustainable, she said.
Robinson half joked that before weatherization at her home, “windows needed to be closed, lights needed to be off.”
Harrisonburg Electric Commision General Manager Brian O’dell said customers often pay for energy that’s wasted due to lack of proper weatherization.
“Weatherization is just a way to make homes more efficient, and therefore [a customer’s] energy bill is more affordable when they aren’t wasting energy,” O’dell explained. “People are buying power that they’re not using.”
He said heating and cooling losses in homes cost homeowners and generate unnecessary energy. O’dell said weatherization is the responsible thing to do to prevent leaky systems.
“When you are trying to heat and cool the great outdoors,” O’dell joked, “it’s not very efficient.”
He said the primary areas of concern for energy losses are general heating, cooling and water heating.
While these issues affect a person’s expenses, they also affect the durability or a residence. Robinson said that if energy leaks aren’t fixed, over time they can lead to the deterioration of a home. Not only does that affect the people currently living there, but any future owners or renters could see even worse energy leaks.
“I look at it as a way for a city to help a population that has been dragged in various ways,” she said. “We are looking for help and this is one of those helpmates.”
The CHP Weatherization Program application is available at https://www.communityhousingpartners.org/energy-solutions/weatherization/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.