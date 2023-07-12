As the sun sets over the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at JMU, pockets of plants, animals and bugs will start to stir, awakening the 125-acre space.
Normally, this side of the garden is reserved for the creatures within it — the arboretum closes to visitors at dusk — but this summer, people of all ages will have the rare opportunity to explore the arboretum after dark in hunt of night-time pollinators.
The Arboretum has been hosting a bug hunt for several years, Education Coordinator Katie Rankin said, usually during the day. This year, however, Rankin said she had an idea to hunt nighttime bugs, exploring pollinator education in a new way.
Bees are popular representations of the importance of pollination, but according to the University of Arkansas division of agriculture, bugs like moths, beetles and bats all contribute to the pollination of plants in the U.S.
“It's really amazing because there's certain flowers that are open at night,” Rankin said. “To me, it's developing that sense of realizing that there's so much going on that you're not aware of.”
The Arboretum is working with the Virginia Master Gardeners and the Explore More Discovery Museum to organize the two bug hunts happening this year on July 19 and July 24. Rankin said the night-time bug hunt will run about an hour — 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — but participants can stay longer if they want.
There will be two stations, one with a “bug pooter” from the Explore More Discovery Museum that sucks up bugs without harming them, and the other with the master gardeners teaching about living and preserved specimens and the lifecycle of bugs. Finally, Rankin will be holding a scavenger hunt with different options for different age groups.
Rankin said she aims to provide opportunities for both kids and parents to explore the outdoors, even if adults aren’t comfortable in nature quite yet. The arboretum also holds events like family nature walks, monarch releases and art programs.
One of Rankin’s favorite parts of holding bug hunts is the ability to teach young kids and families the importance of exploring and educating others about nature and helping people to appreciate the nature around them.
“It will be a lot of fun to come explore. There is so much to appreciate about nature and the outdoors,” Rankin said. “This is such an awesome community resource and location for doing that. A safe space to get just a little bit wild.”
