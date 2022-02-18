In December, Verona-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank invested over $2 million in food pantries across 28 counties in Virginia.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, established in 1981, aggregates massive amounts of food and distributes it to local food pantries that operate “on the ground.”
BRAFB awarded more than $460,000 to pantries in the Shenandoah Valley Area Branch of the food bank. One of four branches, the Shenandoah Valley branch includes Rockingham County and four other counties to the southwest.
A significant amount of investment went into Rockingham County, which as of 2019 had an overall food insecurity rate of 8.9%, and Harrisonburg, which had a food insecurity rate of 12.7%, compared to Virginia’s 9.4% overall rate, based on Feeding America data.
Often operating out of churches and community centers, Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said the pandemic revealed how critical the small partner pantries were to addressing hunger.
Larger food banks, though they were hit harder, could set up mass distribution sites when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, giving out food from sports arenas in cities like Tampa and Dallas.
BRAFB’s service area is rural with small cities throughout. With no large metro area, it did not have the option of mass distribution sites. It had to rely on these churches and community centers.
Those in need are “scattered throughout every corner of [BRAFB’s] service area,” McKee said.
When the pandemic hit, the monthly total of clients across the BRAFB service area increased by over 40% in three months. The number of individuals it served across its network went from 103,000 people in March 2020 to 148,000 in May 2020.
Local pantries were stretched to the limit. McKee said the bank realized it had to do more to help these pantries to meet its goals in a sustained way.
With an influx of funding from donors inspired by the pandemic, the bank amped up the amount of money it gives out in the annual Agency Capacity Fund grant cycle.
The fund, established in 2016, helps these local pantries serve more people. McKee said roughly three-quarters of BRAFB’s partner pantries operate with an annual budget of $1,000 or less, so they rely on grants and donations to meet needs.
💕 Our friends at Cheers! to Charity are experts at spreading love to benefit their community. Last week, at our branch in Winchester, they presented us with an incredibly generous donation of $30,000. Thank you, #HungerHeroes--You embody the spirit of giving. ✨ pic.twitter.com/2rEIfnnA9j— BRAFB: Food Bank (@BRAFB) January 26, 2022
Since its inception, the Agency Capacity Fund has bought double-door coolers and freezers so pantries can carry fresh meat, dairy and produce, along with grants for technology, storage racks and signage.
“It’s basically Christmas Day for us,” said Jeff Wilhelm, executive director of Hope Distributed, a Harrisonburg food pantry. “Honestly, selfishly, we look forward to the [BRAFB grant cycle] every year because, basically, our wish list gets [taken care of].”
From 2017 to 2020, McKee said the food bank gave over $600,000, with individual projects staying under the $10,000 mark.
In 2021’s cycle, that number jumped to $2 million across the entire BRAFB network. BRAFB funded 21 applications in the Shenandoah Valley branch and eight additional large capital grants, totaling an investment of over $467,000 in Valley food pantries.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, money went to seven local pantries for more than 20 small projects and six grants for large projects, according to BRAFB.
But this year, the grant program allowed for large capital projects, including walk-in freezers and coolers and grants of up to $90,000 for refrigerated box trucks and roughly $40,000 for refrigerated vans to help the pantries meet their needs.
The large projects in Rockingham County included a backup generator, parking lot repairs, laminate flooring installation, one walk-in freezer and one walk-in cooler.
Recipients included the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the Pantry at James Madison University, Emmanuel Episcopal Food Pantry, Patchwork Pantry, Hope Distributed, Massanutten Presbyterian Church Food Pantry and Community Ministry Food Pantry in Bergton.
Hope Distributed, which serves roughly 2,000 individuals each month through multiple programs, received grant money for large and small capital projects. In addition to getting a laptop, storage racks and bins, the pantry was also awarded money for the backup generator, which hasn’t arrived yet.
Community Ministry Food Pantry, a small pantry that operates from the Bergton Community Center, currently uses numerous different individual coolers and refrigerators to provide nutritious produce and fresh meat to its clients.
Its weekly operation will be simplified and it will have more space to store and distribute fresh food it gets from the food bank and from nearby grocery stores, like Food Lion, which donates meat and bakery products that are near their expiration and sell-by dates.
The pantry received grants for a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer, which can cost upwards of $25,000 each. The items are currently on back-order due to supply shortages, according to Edward Steele, pantry coordinator of the Community Ministry Pantry.
“It will probably help with the electric bill,” Steele said. “We are using three chest freezers right now, plus two stand-up freezers and a stand-up refrigerator.”
Offering more than just boxed or canned foods is important to BRAFB’s mission, according to McKee. As of 2019, the average cost of a meal in Rockingham County was $3 and $3.17 in Harrisonburg, according Feeding America data. The fresh foods provide more adequate nutrition and are more costly for those with a limited income. Protein and fiber-rich foods are more nutritious, but are harder for pantries to store, according to Dave Seiter, board member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church food pantry in Harrisonburg.
“[Receiving coolers in past years] allowed us to stock up and make sure we have enough quantities of like meat, fish, chicken, things like that,” Seiter said. “Before, we might have been limited to what we could fit into a small freezer. It helps us expand what we can carry.”
The Emmanuel Episcopal pantry also received money to make parking lot repairs, another improvement of basic infrastructure. McKee said these kinds of improvements are so basic they allow pantries to keep operating at their current capacity.
Capacity for a food pantry involves the number of people it can serve. Measures of increased capacity are the ability to distribute more pounds of fresh food and more pounds of food in general.
The demand for pantries has not settled back to pre-pandemic levels in the BRAFB service area, according to McKee. He said the number of people it serves has settled to about 118,000 individuals per month, still up 13% from the beginning of 2020.
“It was actually a little bit less this year. We thought with the stimulus checks and things that went out with COVID, we think our usual clientele used those to [afford] groceries,” Seiter said. “It’s probably a little bit less this year than last year.”
According to McKee, the pandemic will continue to send shock waves to low-wage workers.
He described how structural shifts have reduced the opportunity for some retail work during the pandemic. McKee said single mothers make up a large component of people in need. He said they can’t make ends meet if they make a low hourly wage, pay for child care and consumer goods coupled with the effects of high inflation. This results in barriers to reentry into the workforce and a need for support to provide wholesome food.
And these problems won’t disappear overnight for low-wage earners, McKee said.
“We are beginning to see an uptick [in food insecurity] with the cessation of the child tax credit,” McKee said. “There’s no question that the federal intervention through the unemployment supplements and the child tax credit program and child care assistance and rental assistance, all of those things made a huge and immediate favorable impact [on food security].”
Representatives from local pantries agreed demand for groceries has slowed down from the pandemic. Emmanuel Episcopal pantry continues to operate with a pre-selection system and pickup. Seiter said he hopes the pantry, which serves around 400 individuals each month, can return to self-choice shopping soon.
Seiter said that through the entire pandemic, it never had to turn a client away, and he said that’s true for the other pantries he knows in the area.
“We’ve been very fortunate, between the food bank and our parishioners, which have given us extra income, we’ve never had to turn anyone away,” Seiter said. “It’s pretty smooth.”
