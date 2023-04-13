Area lawmakers heavily criticized the the indictment of Donald Trump, who last week became the first former president to face criminal charges.
Trump, who pleaded not guilty during an April 4 arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, stands accused of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, took to Twitter to react.
“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and the radical Left are trying to weaponize our judicial system against their political enemies,” Cline tweeted on the day of Trump’s arraignment. “If they can do this to the former president, they can do it to you.”
On March 30, the day the indictment was announced, Cline tweeted that “the indictment of Trump marks a sad day for our nation...House Republicans will continue working to stop this unAmerican abuse of power.”
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Frederick County, shared a statement on Facebook on March 30 from Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock.
“America’s slide down the slippery slope to a banana republic territory is on full display today. The indictment of former President Trump is political revenge, nothing more. All Americans should be deeply concerned,” Gilbert’s statement read. “If a prosecutor can play this fast and loose with the criminal justice system in order to arrest a former President he simply doesn’t like, then our entire political system is in peril.”
“Well done, Mr. Speaker Todd Gilbert,” Wiley captioned the post.
Republican House of Delegates member Dave LaRock, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the new Virginia Senate District 1, posted the following message on Facebook on March 31:
“The announcement that Manhattan’s leftist District Attorney is charging former President Donald Trump with a misdemeanor and seeking his arrest, is not just an attack on a former president, it makes a mockery of the legal system of our great nation,” LaRock wrote.
He continued, “Help me fight back against the take over of our legal system by these lawless Soros puppets by sending your most generous support for our campaign ... “
Trump has accused George Soros, a liberal billionaire and long-time supporter of Democratic campaigns, of hand-picking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) in a statement. Soros never directly funded Bragg, The Washington Post has reported.
