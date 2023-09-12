WINCHESTER — The humid air Thursday evening was thick with fanfare, the sound of brass and woodwinds guiding spectators to the field at James Wood High School.
The bleachers were packed with families, friends and young musicians, all of them eagerly anticipating the show which was about to unfold.
It was, in many ways, a sporting event like no other. Some might even say the audience wasn’t there to watch a sport at all.
That, though, is where the high school marching band members preparing to take to the field would disagree.
“I think that people think that we aren’t a sport, but we actually are. I mean, we are a sport. We work way harder than most other athletics in my opinion,” said Jackson Stock, a freshman trombone player in Handley High School’s marching band.
The Marching Band Preview featured performances by Winchester and Frederick County marching bands: Handley, James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook high schools and Shenandoah University. It was the first time that all four high schools have participated in the event since 2019, and the first time ever that SU participated, as its marching band is only in its second year.
Each group gave a performance, showcasing the pieces they had been working on through the final weeks of summer and the early days of the school year.
“If there’s one thing that is really, really great about this is that when we go to competitions, we very rarely see each other,” said Joel Cosner, director of Sherando’s marching band. “... Most of the time we’re all going to different competitions, or we’re at different times of the day. So we don’t always get to see each other. So when we started this event back in 2016, the purpose was really for the students to be able to see each other perform. So tonight, you know, the logistics will be a little informal, but really it’ll be about making sure that the kids are all in the stands being able to watch every single second of every performance. So it’s just a really great event. And the cool thing is that it brings out a lot of community members that also really enjoy being able to watch the area marching programs and see everybody in one spot on one evening.”
There was a sense of community among the band members, both in their own close-knit groups and in their support of the other bands who performed. This, according to a number of parents, peers and band directors, is one of the biggest benefits to joining the band.
“I think that being a part of the band, no matter which school you’re in, it’s gaining a whole new set of family/friends, said Shontya Washington, whose daughter, Janai Washington, is a freshman member of Millbrook’s band. “So especially for coming in as a freshman, you get that opportunity to have a whole friend group before you come into the school.”
Cierra Cress, a sophomore color guard member at James Wood, had a similar experience. She moved to Frederick County from a different school division, and said band helped her create bonds with her peers before entering a new school.
“There’s a lot of, like, I wouldn’t say friendships necessarily, but definitely, like, family kind of bonds,” Cress said. “... I moved from a different county. I wanted to, like, get to know people before I started, and my mom was like, ‘Why not this?’ And I love it.”
For many, band also provides an avenue to look toward the future. For instance, Sherando drum major Evanlyn Hess, a senior, hopes to continue her marching band career in college.
“I’m planning on going to JMU (James Madison University), and my end goal there is around senior year I want to be a drum major of MRDs,” she said.
The MRDs, or Marching Royal Dukes, are JMU’s marching band members.
“I feel like in marching bands, you learn how to work with people, communicate with people and work towards a common goal. And that’s something that I find is lacking in the workforce nowadays is people having those opportunities to help them communicate through situations and work through things together to get to an end product. And this is a really cool opportunity for these students to live that experience firsthand, and take into their later experiences,” said Shaun Evans, SU’s band director.
It was an especially exciting night for SU, as their marching band is still a relatively new addition to the community. Matthew Neal, a senior at SU who plays lead guitar in the rock ensemble that accompanies the more traditional band during performances, said he was excited to connect with the other local marching bands during the event.
“I love the opportunity to see how the high school bands are doing,” Neal said. “Like that is really, really cool to see that because I’m not from the area or anything. But I mean, as far as us being here and connecting with them, it’s cool to think, you know, they’re looking us and thinking, ‘This is where we could be in a few years.’ And obviously, it’s a great recruitment thing for the school. But more than anything, we’re out here having fun doing what we love, and I just hope that we can instill that in them to make sure they know that it’s all about just having a good time.”
Neal also said he’s excited to be part of SU’s marching band because it’s something that was a big part of his life in high school, and he loves being able to make music with his friends again.
The evening’s program began with Handley performing its show, “Sound of Simon,” which featured instrumental renditions of Paul Simon hits like “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “50 Ways to Lose Your Lover,” “You Can Call Me Al,” “Still Crazy After All These Years” and “Late in the Evening.”
Next up was Millbrook, which played songs from their show, “Pipe Dreams.” They included “Kaleidoscope of Mathematics,” “Suite Gothique: Toccata,” “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor,” “All Love Can Be,” “Sheep May Safely Graze,” “Lux Aeterna from Requiem for a Dream” and “Finale from Organ Symphony No. 3.”
Sherando’s performance, “From the Ashes,” featured songs like “Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky and “Set Fire To The Rain” by Adele.
James Wood’s show,”From the Earth to the Moon,” was comprised of all original compositions.
SU performed the school’s Fight Song, then took the audience on a journey through rock band Fall Out Boy’s discography, playing renditions of “So Much for Stardust,” “Uma Thurman” and “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down.”
“Just being able to see everybody and being able to get everybody together,” said Cosner, “... getting to see so many community members out here that we don’t always get to see, that’s really, really exciting.”
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
