Magician Wes Iseli performed at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Friday.
He was joined on stage by his wife Natalie and daughter Lana. The show started at 6:30 and ended at 8:30 p.m. and involved the Iselis performing various magic tricks and illusions, including Wes’s famous half-dollar flip trick.
Iseli said his family tours across the east coast, year-round — including his two-year-old identical twin sons. The family has no crew other than itself.
“We do everything,” said Iseli, a Harrisonburg native. “We do four hundred shows a year. Last Saturday we had three shows, and each one was an hour and a half from the next.”
Iseli explained that, because he and his family do so many shows in such a short time, they like to rotate different tricks in and out of their line-up. But one trick always stays — his famous half-dollar flip.
This was the trick Iseli used to fool magicians Penn & Teller on their TV show "Fool Us," in 2020. Since then, Penn & Teller have bought the rights to the trick from Iseli, and perform it regularly at their show in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Iseli.
Iseli also has his own TV show, "Wes Iseli’s Magiclife," and a podcast of the same name.
Luke Conte, who recently moved to Harrisonburg from California with his girlfriend, was called from the audience along with his girlfriend by Iseli to be part of a trick.
“I’m a kid at heart,” said Conte. “And I always love magic shows. It was pretty fun. For such a small audience, I felt like this show could work in a bigger city, like Vegas.”
Harrisonburg residents Cathy and Alan Bryant returned to the city three years ago after Alan’s 26-year career with the U.S. Army. This was their first time at Court Square Theater, according to Cathy.
“It was good,” Cathy said. “We’re still trying to figure out how he did some of that stuff. We would come back because he would bring something different.”
Maressa Cortes, house manager for Court Square Theater, said that because Iseli’s show was such a success, it might mean more magic acts will come to the venue in the future.
“I wouldn’t say we get a ton of magic acts, but we might start getting more,” said Cortes. “That was a big hit. One lady left tonight and said that she was bamboozled, and I can’t think of a better word to describe the show.”
