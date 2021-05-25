WOODSTOCK — John Cox and other members of his crew were already at work early Monday morning when another call came in.
Three tractor-trailers had collided on Interstate 81, and now Cox and other members of Shenandoah Towing were en route to clear the way.
“We all pitch in,” Cox, 43, of Front Royal, said in the yard of Shenandoah Towing on the outskirts of Woodstock on Monday afternoon.
The crash they responded to happened only two hours after a new Virginia Department of Transportation program went into effect at midnight.
Shenandoah Towing is one of the companies participating in the new incentive-based Towing and Recovery Incentive Program, called TRIP, which is supported by VDOT, Virginia State Police and members of the Virginia Statewide Traffic Incident Management Committee.
The program is meant to standardize the response for clearing serious tractor-trailer crashes on I-81.
Shenandoah Towing will cover I-81 between Mauzy and the Interstate 66 interchange, according to VDOT spokesman Ken Slack. An Elkton crew of Payne’s Towing of Ruckersville covers from Mauzy to Weyers Cave, Slack said.
He said TRIP incidents are ones that could lead to serious delays on I-81, such as an overturned rig blocking lanes. Last year, there were about 130 such events, or a couple every week, through the whole I-81 corridor in Virginia, according to Slack.
A member of the Payne’s Towing team is Ben Carvell, 23, of Elkton, who has been working hauling heavy equipment for five years and started with the company a year ago.
“I just fell in right there with them guys, and it’s always something different,” he said of the team’s camaraderie and answering calls for service. “It’s never the same thing.”
As part of 81 TRIP, Carvell, Cox and the members of their respective teams answer calls with at least two wreckers and a support vehicle.
The program offers between $2,500 and $3,500 to heavy-duty towing companies able to open a lane within 90 minutes of an OK from law enforcement to begin their work. They must be on the scene within 45 to 60 minutes. Companies incur financial penalties that compound after an incident takes more than three hours to clear.
TRIP started in Virginia around Richmond four years ago and has been found to have reduced clearance time for truck crashes by over an hour, according to VDOT.
“We have seen success with towing incentives on interstates in the Richmond area since 2017, so we expect similar positive results on the I-81 corridor,” Dave Covington, project lead for the state’s I-81 improvements program, said in a Monday press release.
Keeping I-81 clear is more than just keeping commutes reasonable — it’s also about safety and economic development, Slack said.
“The quicker we can get these things cleared, the safer it is for drivers on the interstate, and we’re also reducing the negative economic impact,” Slack said.
Crashes can cause ripple effect collisions, he said, and the state economy loses up to $1,200 for every 60 seconds drivers are stuck in traffic, VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said in a Monday press release.
As of Monday, there are 21 TRIP-approved partner companies, according to Slack. To be approved, they must be inspected, have the right machines and tools, and have proper training, he said.
After getting back from clearing the first incident under the TRIP program, Cox and his Shenandoah Towing co-workers made sure all their equipment was in its right place so they would be ready to go as soon as the next call came.
“You stay pretty on top of things,” Cox said later in the day, closing one of the compartments of the support vehicle — a converted fire engine.
