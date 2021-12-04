WOODSTOCK — A Basye man is facing an animal cruelty charge after fatally shooting a dog with a crossbow.
Donald Mace, 35, of 157 Beaver Road, is facing one count of animal cruelty and discharging a firearm or missile within or at a building or dwelling house.
According to Capt. Kolter Stroop with the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, Mace’s pit bull had bitten a friend who was visiting on Nov. 8. The friend was treated and released from Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Stroop said.
The victim reported that the pit bull was being shocked by a shock collar and bit him as a reaction to the shock, Stroop said.
After the dog bit his friend, Mace took the pit bull to the back of the house and shot him with the crossbow, Stroop said.
Mace is due in Shenandoah County General District Court at 11 a.m. Dec. 10. He is released from the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
In an unrelated incident, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a terrier mix dog that was fatally shot in the 400 block of Hollingsworth Road, Woodstock, with a pellet gun on Oct. 17.
The homeowner reported that after calling her dogs from outside back into the house, she noticed the terrier-mix dog and another dog were bleeding from gunshot wounds, Stroop said.
The terrier-mix dog was taken to Valley Veterinary Emergency Referral Center in Winchester and succumbed to its injuries, Stroop said. The second dog survived, Stroop said.
The Sheriff’s Office does not have a suspect, and no witnesses have come forward, Stroop said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.
