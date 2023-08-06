A silver casting demonstration was hosted at OASIS Fine Art & Craft in downtown Harrisonburg on Friday. The demonstration was presented by Natalie Darling, jeweler and president of OASIS.
The demo served as a marketing opportunity, said Darling, who has been a jeweler for twenty years. It coincided with August’s First Friday of the Valley, a monthly gallery walk presented by The Arts Council of the Valley.
“What’s good for Oasis is good for me,” said Darling, explaining that the gallery gets 23 percent of the proceeds from each piece sold by one of their artists. “We like people to know that OASIS is a fun place.”
Darling cast molten silver in the front of the gallery.
She poured the metal into water and broom straw, showcasing techniques she learned only a year ago. She also explained that this was only the first step in the process, and the pieces would still need to be shaped and treated with chemicals before being set with gems.
“I’ll do this all day,” Darling said, with a smile on her face.
Darling also said that, if the showcase received positive feedback, she would bring it back for future first Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.