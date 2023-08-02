Art Lotto returns to Harrisonburg for the seventh time and will feature 38 new portraits by 38 artists at the Frame Factory & Gallery through August.
The beloved community art show engages 38 artists to create portraits of each other in a range of mediums, with assignments issued through a random selection event that was held in April this year at the Golden Pony. Opening handmade fortune cookies, each artist discovered who in the group they would depict in the program this year.
Artists are free to use whatever materials they prefer, but are limited to creating a piece that is 24” x 24”. Past entries have featured photography, acrylic paintings, sculpture, beadwork and even a cake.
Contributing artists will be eligible to take home a Judges Choice Award, Artist Choice Award, an Art Lotto Team Award, or a High Five award as honorable mentions. This year the awards have been handmade in pottery by local artist Ron O’Brien.
Organized by Brandy Somers, Denise Allen, Laura Thompson, and Rhoda Miller, Art Lotto 7 will be installed at The Frame Factory & Gallery, which is located at 139 N. Liberty St. and will host a special First Friday reception on Aug. 4 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m, offering refreshments and the opportunity to meet with the artists.
Art Lotto 7 will run from its opening on Aug. 4 through Aug. 29.
Art Lotto is sponsored and supported by Riner Rentals, The Frame Factory & Gallery, The Mark-It, DIG Counseling Services, Real Creative, The Little Grill, and Hometown Music. Participating artists include Alden Hostetter, Amanda Beppler, Ashley Sauder Miller, Barbara Gautcher, Brandon Payne, Britney Mongold, Chris Michael, Colleen Kivley, Dan Emmerman, Derek Niver, Emily Heatwole, Erin Lee, Erin Murray, Frank Marshman, Jaden Skates, Janet Marshman, Jason Alexander, Jenni Rucinski, Jeremy Cohen, John Buller, Judith N Ligon, Julie Eastwood, Kassy Newman, Kyle Herr, Malea Gascho, Mark Fenton, Mary Yoder-Anderson, Matthew Greyard, Myra Fidler, Noel S Levan, Noelle Burgess, Pam Tittle, Petra Huffman, Quillon Hall, Rebecca Porter, Riley Swartzendruber, Stuart Landis, and Tahany Garrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.