WOODSTOCK — A new program is providing outdoor art for pedestrians and motorists to enjoy year around in downtown Woodstock.
Katie Mercer, director of marketing and events for the Town of Woodstock, said during June 8’s artist reception that although Woodstock is surrounded by so much natural beauty, a little color was in order.
“We put a call out to artists in early 2020 — some of you may have answered it — and then the world paused,” Mercer said. “We picked it back up early this year.”
Twenty-six designs made by 15 artists were selected to be printed on 2-by-4-foot banners, which will hang on nine lightposts in Woodstock’s downtown parking lot. The art will be displayed for up to four years, depending on public interest and the condition and longevity of the materials.
Two groups of 13 designs each were divided into warm and cool hues. The warm hues will hang at the top of the parking lot, and the cool group will hang at the bottom.
Linda Haile of Edinburg submitted a watercolor that she calls “Red House.” The piece depicts a community center in Maryland that she saw while visiting her sister. The red building is surrounded by summertime flowers.
“It’s so fun you know, to walk down anywhere you go and see art,” Haile said. “I love that they’re doing it here.”
The custom-designed banner program is similar to ArtScape, an outdoor gallery experience in downtown Winchester and Middletown, brought to the community by the Shenandoah Arts Council and Old Town Winchester. Artists of all ages are invited to participate in the juried art competition and selected artwork is reproduced on banners that hang on lightposts.
Haile is familiar with the process as she also has a banner in this year’s ArtScape in Winchester.
Sarah Kohrs, of Mount Jackson, finds public art to be influential because “some people are not particularly excited about going inside an art gallery. They might think it is intimidating or expensive. Or simply something that you don’t want to do. This is a way to bring the gallery out into the public in a way that they can experience the art and beauty of the art without having to feel the intimidation and pressure.”
On a beautiful fall day, Kohrs snapped a photo on a walk through the woods as inspiration for her artwork titled “Red Leaves.” Brilliant hues of red and orange pop as the sunlight shines through the leaves.
As the president of Valley Education Center for the Creative Arts (VECCA), Kohrs said she likes to share opportunities with fellow artists, and when she saw the call she decided she too should submit a piece, so if chosen, she could show it to someone walking down the street.
Strasburg High School art teacher Jennifer Walker submitted two works of art for the project and was pleasantly surprised when they were both chosen. Using acrylics, Walker painted the Shenandoah River and a Ferris wheel.
Jacob Hockman, of Harrisonburg, used his background as a tattoo artist and Japanese influences to create his one-of-a-kind banner using ink and liquid acrylic.
“I like the idea of having art hanging anywhere it can hang,” said Hockman. “I grew up in this town, and there wasn’t much of it hanging up. So, I’d like to see more of it wherever it can be.”
Beverly Harrison of Woodstock wants people to smile and feel joy when they look at her banner, called “Busy Day in Town.” Harrison described it as “whatever you want it to be.”
Billy Smelser’s “Shiloh’s Thought Motif” was inspired by his granddaughter and highlights her energy and enthusiasm. Smelser said he started with a heart at the center and worked out from there. The Strasburg artist has three banners in the program.
“I think it is great that people like to be exposed to art,” Smelser said. “To appreciate the world, and also for artists to be able to share their work... so I think it is important that they have that opportunity.”
As the only paid staff person in her department, Mercer said programs like the banners are made possible by the town’s many volunteers and committees.
“The Places & Spaces is one of our committees whose goal it is to enhance and make our public spaces beautiful,” she said.
The program was paid for by the annual budget.
To create the banners, each item was scanned at high resolution and was emailed to the banner company, Mercer said. From there each image was created into the banners seen today.
“We try to find art that can bridge the gap and be pleasant for most of the general public,” she said.
To view the art banners, visit the Woodstock Downtown Parking Lot, behind the businesses in the 100 block of S. Main St.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
