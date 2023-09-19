Local nonprofit Arts Council of the Valley announced a new exhibition for October on Friday.
The exhibition, titled In Conversation: The MFA Graduate Faculty at JMU, will be hosted at the nonprofit’s Harrisonburg headquarters and feature works produced by James Madison University faculty members who teach as part of the university’s master of fine arts program. The exhibition will also be available online.
The exhibition will open with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley on Oct. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a musical backdrop provided by the JMU Jazz Combo, according to a press release.
In Conversation will feature works by Dymph de Wild, Corinne Diop, R. Mertens, Mark Rooker, Martha Saunders, Greg Stewart, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, and Lisa Tubach. The works include fiber art, photography, collage, drawing, painting, mixed media, and sculpture, according to the release.
JMU and its school of art, design and art history are supporting the exhibition, according to the release.
For more information, visit http://www.valleyarts.org/.
