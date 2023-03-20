Arts Council of the Valley announces a call for artists to exhibit during 2024 at Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main St.
ACV accepts exhibition proposals in a variety of media for individual, group, and collaborative shows reflecting the diversity of artists and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community. Black, indigenous and people of color are particularly encouraged to apply.
Preference is given to new works, and to artists who will not have exhibited within a 30-mileradius of Harrisonburg during the six months prior to their exhibition.Proposal guidelines and application form are available online at valleyarts.org/submissions. Deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m., May 15.
Arts Council of the Valley is located at 311 South Main Street in downtown.
Programs are supported, in part, by 2023 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors: James McHone Jewelry, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty and Riner Rentals.
