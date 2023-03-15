Sam Morgan, Bob Shank, Mark Walbridge and Glen McCarthy are founding members of the Appalachian folk group, Hickory Wind, formed in the Washington, D.C., area in 1973.
Hickory Wind’s fusion of various traditional musical forms over layered with rock rhythms and fills got them all the way to opening for some of the best-known acts of their day, including Jackson Brown, The Chieftains, Vassar Clements, Judy Collins, Emmy Lou Harris, John Hartford, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Prine, Pure Prairie League, Bonnie Raitt, Steely Dan and Robin Williamson.
As Flying Fish recording artists, they toured 30 American states and 20 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, recording three very favorably reviewed albums in the process.
Demand for the band continues and four members of the original group continue to perform together in concerts, festivals and the occasional neighborhood bar. Playing in a live performance is where Hickory Wind always excels.
CONCERT: HICKORY WIND, St. Paddy’s Concert
March 18 @7:00pm: Concert
TICKETS: $10-$28: reserve your seat at — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-paddys-concert-hickory-wind-tickets-513277515867?aff=MailChimp&mc_cid=87795a05c4&mc_eid=69aa7c617d
VENUE: Arts Incarnate, 75 North Mason St.
Glen McCarthy – electric bass, vocals
Sam Morgan - fiddle, mandolin, guitar, piano, vocals
Bob Shank – 5-string banjo, hammered dulcimer
Mark Walbridge – bouzouki, guitar, tenor banjo, vocals
