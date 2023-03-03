As of March 1, families are no longer receiving extra funds to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program accounts. Local folks that are still struggling to pay for their groceries have other options though.
SNAP Emergency Allotments ended March 1 after Congress passed a law that ended the temporary federal program put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Households will return to receiving their regular SNAP benefit amount on the 1st, 4th or 7th day of the month, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
With the end of the emergency allotments, households will see at least $95 a month less — some households will see up to $250 less, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Without the emergency allotments, SNAP benefits will average about $6.10 per person per day in 2023, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Around 5,271 Harrisonburg residents used SNAP benefits in January 2023. About 5,952 Rockingham County residents used SNAP benefits in January 2023.
While SNAP users will see a decline in funds, there is other aid available to help pay for food.
No Kids Hungry, a national nonprofit that helps feed children, is urging folks to apply to local school meal assistance programs.
Qualifying families can apply for free or reduced lunch in both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
HCPS is offering free breakfast and lunch to every student in the 2022-2023 school year due to the Division Eligibility Program Provision, implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2012.
“Applying for school meals is more important than ever before,” Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said in a press release. “While they can’t replace all the funds families received through the emergency SNAP benefits, free school meals can help parents save money on groceries that can cover other necessities, while also providing important nourishment for students."
Free school meals can help eligible families save $11 to $39 per month on grocery bills, according to an analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Filling out an application may help families qualify for additional benefits as well, including discounted exam fees and college applications, extracurriculars and scholarship opportunities, the No Kid Hungry Virginia press release pointed out.
Families can reach out to their school nutrition department with questions regarding the free meal application form.
"Children can’t learn on an empty stomach," Steely said. "Please apply now.”
