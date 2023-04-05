CHANTILLY — The Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team was honored at a recent Appreciation and Iftar dinner in recognition of their participation in the Turkey earthquake relief efforts organized by the American Turkish Friendship Association.
The event, which was attended by USAID officials, their family members, Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler, and Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith, was a beautiful and emotional occasion that left a lasting impression on all those in attendance. The evening was filled with warm greetings and heartfelt thanks for the incredible work that the team did during the Turkey earthquake rescue mission.
The community came together to show their support and appreciation for the Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team's hard work and dedication.
The event was also an opportunity for attendees to enjoy good food and connect with one another. The appreciation awards and flowers that were given were a thoughtful and touching gesture that showed how much the team's efforts were valued.
"The Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team have made a lasting impact on the lives of so many people, and we are truly grateful for your service," said Hakan Atasever, executive director. "Your dedication and commitment to helping those in need are truly remarkable and commendable."
The Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team has been providing disaster response services for over 30 years, and their commitment to helping others is a true testament to their character and bravery. The team's efforts in the Turkey earthquake relief efforts are just one example of the incredible work that they do.
For more information on the Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team, please visit their website at atfa.us
