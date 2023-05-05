Astronomy Nights Highlight Sky Meadows State Park’s International Dark-Sky Designation

DELAPLANE — Do your eyes yearn to feast on another galaxy? Have you ever been swirled into Saturn’s rings? If you live in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, you can quench your quasar curiosity easily. You’re a meteor stone’s throw from some of the best year-round stargazing in the Eastern U.S.
Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane became a certified International Dark-Sky (IDS) Park in 2020 and was recertified in November 2022. Located between U.S. 50 and I-66, less than an hour from one of the nation’s busiest urban settings, Washington D.C., it’s kind of amazing the park isn’t completely polluted by artificial light.
There are three other certified International Dark-Sky Parks in the state of Virginia — Natural Bridge State Park in Natural Bridge, Staunton River State Park in Scottsburg and James River State Park in Gladstone, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation website.
Partrick McNamara, park manager at Sky Meadows State Park, says what makes for challenging hiking in and around Sky Meadows also provides a buffer from urban lights. “We’re lucky that the geographical location the park is located in is surrounded by tall mountains that block out some light,” McNamara says. The Blue Ridge surrounds the park.
“The closer you get to the interstate,” McNamara explains, “you start to see refraction of light into the sky since major population centers are 30 minutes away. But, near the park, we have the G. Thompson Wildlife Conservation area and no major development projects.”
There are three tiers when it comes to IDS designations; Gold, Silver and Bronze. Sky Meadows is Bronze. McNamara says it is based on the park’s “zenith night sky brightness reading” that measures light pollution based on artificial light sources.
Gaining the designation more than two years ago was an accomplishment, but maintaining the designation is an ongoing project. McNamara says expert and novice astronomers gather at Sky Meadows State Park Visitors Center, which is located at Mount Bleak-Skye Farm House and Grounds.
The structures at the farmstead abut the park’s main parking lot and feature modern conveniences like restrooms. But the homestead, which was constructed in 1780, was built pre-electricity and the historical integrity has been carefully maintained. That means there are some exterior lights, but not very many.
Careful attention has been paid to make sure lighting focuses downward and emits only enough lumens to allow for safety, while keeping within the International Dark-Sky Park guidelines. McNamara says one of the things Sky Meadows must do to maintain certification is to take light-monitoring measurements of how much ambient light is admitted at night. Those measurements are submitted quarterly.
Being a Dark-Sky Park helps Sky Meadows fulfill its mission of focusing on both conservation and recreation, according to McNamara.
From a conservation standpoint, what is good for stargazing, is also good for the animals in the park. “One of the things we keep in mind is that we need to make sure our programs focus on both conservation and recreation. The Dark-Sky designation helps us do both. We protect the animals that hunt and move about at night,” McNamara explains
Animals have an extra adaption in their eyes, according to McNamara, called “eye shine” that enhances their night vision. However, he notes, white ambient light can disrupt their visual acuity. Light pollution can also mess with animal’s circadian rhythms.
From a recreation standpoint, the park hosts a nighttime Dark Sky program called “Astronomy for Everyone” once a month. The date of the program varies since it is scheduled around the lunar calendar. The program runs year-round with some of the best viewing in winter when cold air couples with decreased pollen and particulates to render clearer skies than in warmer months.
The program is free, but there is a $10 parking fee to get into Sky Meadows that can be paid on-site. Alternatively, a Virginia State “Naturally Yours Park Passport” can also be used for entry. The state has an option for free annual passes for people with disabilities and for veterans. (See dcr.virginia.gov for details about annual passes.)
McNamara says the name, “Astronomy for Everyone,” is apt. The special nights, held on the grounds near the back porch of Mt. Bleak House, attract up to 400 people. Some attendees are astronomy experts. Many other folks have never peered previously at the night sky through a telescope. All ages are welcome.
“The sense of community is unparalleled,” McNamara says. “Educators and volunteers are very willing to engage in conversation. Everyone is very kind and patient and willing to answer all questions.”
Members of astronomy clubs, scientists and enthusiasts bring their telescopes to share. Some nights there have been 100 telescopes in use. There is usually a 20-inch lens telescope set-up. Scientists and experts from organizations like NASA show-up to answer questions and share equipment. People with all levels of experience gazing at the night sky revel in each other’s company and inquisitiveness.
A 20-inch lens telescope can render spectacular images of cosmic details like Saturn’s rings and allow your eyes to feast on galaxies you might have otherwise never known. “You can see pretty outrageous images through the large lens telescopes,” McNamara says. “There are always meteor showers, comets, planets and special things to see. There is always something you can learn, whether it’s your 500th time or your first.”
The park makes the area even more hospitable to celestial viewing by putting red bulbs in exterior lights around Mt. Bleak Farm. “It is hard to see in the dark at night. Once our eyes adjust, one glance at white light disrupts our ability to see and our eyes have to readjust all over again. The red light allows our eyes to stay adjusted,” McNamara explains.
The International Dark-Sky Association encourages all of us — individuals, localities — to do like dark sky parks have done and take measures to mitigate light pollution and foster the night sky to make every place a little bit more hospitable to star gazing and meshing with animals’ circadian rhythms. The IDS website, darksky.org, urges people to pay attention to five simple principles when it comes to lighting.
First, if you are going to light something outdoors, make sure the light is actually useful. Second, target exterior lighting only where it’s needed by aiming beams downwards. Third, use the lowest level of light possible. Fourth, control lighting by using timers or motion sensors. And, lastly, use warm colored light.
“There are less stars visible in the sky than we could see 10, 20 and 30 years ago,” McNamara says. “Fostering the night sky is important. Losing just one star due to light pollution matters. Anything we can do to preserve the dark sky for humans and animals makes a difference.”
Though astronomy nights are monthly, McNamara says looking up frequently at the night sky can inspire because you never see the same thing twice. “The night sky is always changing as we circle the sun. We’re exposed to different stories each time. Astronomical events are constantly happening.
“Astronomy for Everyone” at Sky Meadows is always on the Saturday closest to the new moon. That means the next one is scheduled on May 20. The time of night the program changes throughout the year. In winter the event can start as early as 4:30pm. However, the May 20 star-gazing gathering will begin around 8 p.m.
Check Sky Meadows events list at dcr.virginia.gov for details about “Astronomy for Everyone” and other upcoming events.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
