A Woodstock attorney recently refiled a lawsuit over the 2014 shooting death of a woman killed by a stray bullet fired from a neighbor’s property.
Gina Angela Shoemaker died from a gunshot wound on Nov. 23, 2014, while visiting her mother, Dorothy Nesselrodt, in Shenandoah County. Authorities said a bullet fired from a rifle at a neighboring property went into Nesselrodt’s home at 259 Charlotte Lane, west of Mount Jackson, and struck and killed Shoemaker.
Jessica Shoemaker’s attorney, Bradley Pollack, refiled the wrongful death complaint on behalf of Jessica Shoemaker, Gina Shoemaker’s daughter and administrator and personal representative of her estate. The lawsuit names Ronald L. Funkhouser, executor of the estate of Richard E. Funkhouser, as well as the estate of Richard Funkhouser’s late wife, Anna E. Funkhouser, as defendants.
Pollack claims, as he did in his initial complaint filed in 2016, that the defendants played a role in Gina Shoemaker’s death by allowing their grandson, Shawn Jason Nicely, to shoot a rifle toward a neighbor’s property.
The plaintiff seeks $485,000 in damages, divided equally among Jessica Shoemaker and her siblings David Kent and Ethan Halterman.
Pollack refiled the complaint on Dec. 8, almost six months after the court dismissed his original lawsuit, filed in November 2016, without prejudice. The dismissal by “non-suit” allowed Pollack to refile the complaint within six months.
Pollack said by phone on Thursday that he asked the court in June to dismiss the original suit because he could not locate Nicely to depose him. Additionally, Pollack noted that in the summer he faced his own court battle in which the Virginia State Bar sought to suspend his law license. A panel of judges sided with the bar and ordered Pollack’s license suspended. Pollack appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which has delayed the suspension during the appeals process.
But Pollack said he has a year to serve the defendants with the lawsuit and likely intends to take that entire time.
The defendants owned approximately eight acres of property at 37 Charlotte Lane, west of Mount Jackson, Pollack’s recent complaint notes. Richard and/or Anna Funkhouser gave their grandson, Shawn Jason Nicely, permission on Nov. 23, 2014 to shoot targets with a rifle on their property, in the direction of 259 Charlotte Lane, at a firing position within sight of the Funkhouser home, the complaint states.
The complaint states that “as a result of Nicely’s target shooting, as allowed by defendants Funkhouser, on November 23, 2014, toward 259 Charlotte Lane, Gina Angela Shoemaker ... was shot dead.”
“It was foreseeable that firing a rifle from the Funkhouser property in the direction of the Nesselrodt home could cause death or great bodily injury,” the complaint states.
If Shoemaker had survived the shooting, the complaint states that the defendants alleged “wrongful acts, neglect and/or default” entitled her to take legal action against them.
The complaint goes on to state that the defendants knew the residence at 259 Charlotte Lane lies on the other side of a sparsely wooded area.
“(The defendants) knew, or should have known, that the firing of a rifle in the direction of the residence at 259 Charlotte Lane would go around or penetrate through the trees and result in bullets/ammunition striking such residence and anyone located therein.”
The complaint goes on to state that the Funkhousers, as owners of the property, “had the right to direct and govern” Nicely’s conduct.
“Nonetheless, they allowed him to shoot in the known direction of 259 Charlotte Lane where they knew human beings resided, while one or both of the (defendants) were at the residence within view of the shooting by Nicely,” the complaint states. “The Funkhousers were aware that an invitee on their property was engaging in dangerous activity by firing a weapon in the direction of a known residence, and failed to reasonably supervise their invitee. They had a duty to supervise an activity within their view that put neighbors in grave danger.”
The plaintiff claims that the Funkhousers failed to use “ordinary care” by allowing the firing of a rifle toward the residence at 259 Charlotte Lane.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicely on Dec. 9, 2014, and charged him with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury in Gina Shoemaker’s death on Nov. 21, 2014. Investigators said Nicely fired a 30.06 rifle while on property at 37 Charlotte Lane, Mount Jackson, into a neighboring home at 259 Charlotte Lane. Gina Shoemaker died after a round struck her. Nicely’s case originated in the Shenandoah County General District Court. The judge dismissed the charge March 27, 2015 at the commonwealth attorney’s request.
A grand jury handed up indictments on April 15, 2015, charging Nicely in Shenandoah County Circuit Court with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of the firearm. A year later, in April 2016, then-Judge Dennis L. Hupp dismissed both charges against Nicely because the commonwealth had violated the defendant’s right to a speedy trial. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley appealed Hupp’s decision. No record of Nicely’s charges appear in the state’s online court database.
Pollack filed a wrongful-death complaint on behalf of Jessica Shoemaker against Nicely and his grandparents, Richard E. and Anna E. Funkhouser on Nov. 21, 2016, in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. The case remained active over the course of the next six years but never went to trial. Pollack dropped the claim against Nicely. The court dismissed the lawsuit in the summer of 2019. Pollack appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court of Virginia several months later. In March 2021, justices, by a 4-3 ruling, reversed the lower-court judge’s decision and returned the case to the Circuit Court.
On June 9, the Circuit Court granted Pollack’s motion to “non-suit” the case, which gave the attorney six months to refile the complaint. Pollack said he doesn’t plan to serve the defendants with the complaint until later next year.
Pollack’s complaint filed in 2016 claimed that the Funkhousers owed a duty to refrain from granting Nicely permission to shoot a rifle from their property in the direction of Nesselrodt’s house, and that they were negligent in granting him this permission. The Funkhousers contended in their challenge to the lawsuit that, under the Recreational Land Use Act, they did not owe Nesselrodt or any of her visitors a duty of protection from someone engaging in target shooting.
(1) comment
"guns save lives"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.