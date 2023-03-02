VERONA – Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk R. Steven Landes today announced that he will be a candidate for re-election to a full eight-year term. Landes was elected the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court for Augusta County in a special election in November 2019.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Augusta County as Clerk of Court,” Landes said. “During the 2019 campaign we outlined specific goals – Innovating and Working for All, Preserving and Promoting History, and Seeking Input and Advice – and I happy to report we have kept our promises in reaching these important overall goals.”
“With the help of the hard-working and dedicated staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office we have been able to accomplish a great deal in four years,” Landes said. “In the coming months I will once again be outlining additional goals we would like to accomplish for the people of Augusta County if re-elected in November.”
The goals Landes outlined in 2019 and that have been accomplished, include:
Innovating and Working for All
· Serve as a working clerk of circuit court to carry out the more than 800 duties of the office as set out in the Code of Virginia. Pledge to serve all the citizens of Augusta County, and to accomplish this goal commit to analyzing each position and responsibility of each staff member in the clerk’s office by shadowing staff members and seek Staff thoughts on what works and what does not in the office.
· Investigate additional technology to assist the clerk of circuit court’s staff in providing additional service to the citizens of Augusta County, to provide more efficient and cost-effective service, and assist the staff in reducing their workload with an ever-increasing population. In addition, pledge to continuously evaluate new technology to save staff time and thus taxpayers’ funds.
· Investigate and possibly offer plastic card versions of concealed weapons permits issued and processed by the Augusta County Circuit Court and review the workload and cost of providing this as a service to the citizens of Augusta County.
Preserving and Promoting History
· Continue to obtain grants through the Library of Virginia and elsewhere to preserve the Historic Records of Augusta County dating back to 1745. To make them more accessible to the citizens of Augusta County and to digitize the historic records to make them available electronically to the citizens of Augusta County.
· Investigate possible avenues to make available significant documents in partnership with the Augusta County Historical Society, Augusta County Genealogical Society and the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia.
· Work with local schools to provide educational opportunities to Augusta County students and teachers regarding the clerk’s office responsibilities and Augusta County history.
Seeking Input and Advice
· Create an Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Advisory Committee. The individuals to serve would be citizens of Augusta County and several members would be selected from the Augusta County Bar Association, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, Augusta County Historical Society, and Augusta County Genealogical Society. The purpose of the committee would be to provide advice to the clerk of circuit court on various issues pertaining to the office.
· Attend and speak to Augusta County civic clubs and organizations about the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Office’s services, and on the Historic Records of Augusta County. Seek advice and input from those club and organization members related to duties performed by the clerk of circuit court.
Landes is currently serving his fourth year as clerk of court. He is a member of the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association, and serves as Co-Chairman of the Legislative Committee, and is a member of the Public Relations Committee. Landes is a former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 25th House District, which included parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties. He served twelve terms.
Landes is governor of the Woodrow Wilson Ruritan District and a member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club. Landes is also member of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He and his wife, Angela, are members and elders of Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church. They have a son, Roth, who is a Junior in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.