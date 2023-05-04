Warren County authorities say a man shot and killed himself on Monday in response to allegations he sexually abused two children.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Monday from an out-of-state resident concerning the alleged sexual abuse of two children involving a relative of theirs, according to an agency press release.
The Sheriff’s Office also received information that the father of one victim was enroute to confront the alleged abuser and that firearms may be involved, the release states. Deputies went to the suspect’s address based on the potential for escalating violence with weapons, according to the release.
Deputies arrived at the scene near the 4000 block of Remount Road where they found a vehicle parked by the property’s edge. Deputies discovered an injured man with a suspected gunshot wound to the head, the release states. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services. Emergency responders took the victim to Warren Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release states.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the names of the shooting victim, or the person reported to be traveling to the county to confront him.
The Sheriff’s Office considers the incident an isolated matter and evidence suggests the death is likely to be a self-inflicted response to the sexual abuse allegations, with no evidence indicating otherwise, the release states.
The Sheriff’s Office does not plan to release more details about the ongoing investigation because the initial report of abuse involved children, the release states. Authorities ask that anyone with relevant information about this case to contact Investigator Clark McDaniel at 540-635-7100 ext. 3.
