Author Laura Elliott has always tapped into her family’s history for ideas when writing her novels for young teens.
Her first book, the award-winning “Under a War-Torn Sky,” was based on the real-life adventures of her grandfather, who as an American fighter pilot in World War II was shot down in occupied France and had to run for his life.
Three years ago, she published “Storm Dog,” which borrowed on her own experiences marching in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Feature Parade as a flute player in her high school band.
Her newest book, “Bea and the New Deal Horse,” takes its inspiration from the many hours she spent watching her daughter compete in horse shows in Upperville and Middleburg.
“I’d been saving string on the topic for a long time. As a mom, I had the joy of watching my then teenage daughter and her USPC/USEA compatriots train and compete throughout Virginia, marveling at their camaraderie, discipline and stubborn courage, their exaltation soaring over fences,” said Elliott in an email from her Fairfax home.
Elliott — who faithful readers will know as L.M. Elliott — will be at the Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St., from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. She’ll do a reading at noon and then sign copies of her books for the remainder of the time.
Set in Loudoun and Fauquier counties, “Bea and the New Deal Horse” takes readers back to the hard, hungry times of the Great Depression. Thirteen-year-old Bea has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. Her father, financially ruined by the stock market crash of 1929, abandons Bea and younger sister outside the home of distant friends of the girls’ late mother.
That family has troubles of their own, including the possibility of losing their horse farm if they can’t pay the taxes. Bea, a gifted “horse whisperer” and experienced rider, decides she might be able to save the farm by competing in shows. But first she must train for hours on the high-spirited chestnut under the expert guidance of the fierce Mrs. Scott.
“Bea and the New Deal Horse” is a bit of a love song to horsewomen of all ages, trainers, and teen riders.
“The scenes of horse jumping are exhilarating, enough to make any horse skeptic a full-on fan,” wrote the School Library Journal.
And Kirkus says, “Elliott knows horses down to her toes,” although Elliott says its from watching horse shows, not competing.
“I drove the horse trailer,” said Elliott, the author of 13 novels for young people, Elliott also wrote “Hamilton and Peggy” and “Louisa June and the Nazis in the Waves.”
But “Bea” isn’t just about horses. As she does in her other books, Elliott delves into social issues of the day and weaves in plenty of local and national history.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
