As it gets closer to the back-to-school season, resources in schools and in the community are available for families wanting a good start for struggling learners — especially in reading.
According to National Assessment of Educational Progress, fourth graders’ proficiency in math and reading has declined since 2017 and only 32% of Virginia’s fourth graders were proficient in reading.
Services like LearningRX can help, said Rebecca Grow, LearningRx Staunton-Harrisonburg director of marketing, director of training and certified cognitive coach. LearningRX isn’t a tutoring service in a traditional sense — it looks at skills the brain uses to learn, Grow said.
“So with a tutor, you may pursue a reading tutor or a math tutor or tutor on a specific subject,” Grow said. “What we do is we take a deeper look into the cognitive skills the brain uses to learn in the first place. So things like attention, memory, processing, speed, auditory processing, visual processing — any combination of those skills.”
The program works with children as young as five to older adults, building personalized programs that target areas in learning that can grow in one-on-one sessions. For reading, Grow said, they have a reading intervention “based in the science of reading.”
“One of our big things is just to not wait, not to let your kids struggle through another year, just hoping something will click that if you see your child struggling,” Grow said. “There is something you can do to kind of proactively give them the skills that they need to learn more efficiently.”
LearningRX doesn’t work directly with schools in the area for privacy reasons, Grow said but has a good relationship with some administrators and schools that refer people to their program.
Grow said LearningRX completed a study with 3,500 struggling readers. The results showed the readers gained an average of 4.1 years in reading skills in 24 weeks.
“For these kids who are struggling, that's a big confidence boost for them as well,” Grow said.
Grow said LearningRX is an approved provider for the Virginia Department of Education recovery grant and can provide payment plans for families to cover the cost.
