Backpacker Magazine’s Get Out More Tour will be making a stop at Walkabout Outfitter in downtown Harrisonburg this week.
Randy Propster, an ambassador for the popular American lifestyle magazine, will be hosting a gear and skills clinic on Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. for the public to attend. Known for being an expert in the outdoor industry, Propster will educate participants on topics including backpacking essentials, trail-tested tips and survival skills in an interactive environment. In addition to gaining valuable knowledge, participants will have the opportunity to win free gear and other prizes.
For the event, Walkabout Outfitter will transform its downtown storefront into an open space for activities. The event is completely free and attendees are asked to bring their own camp chair.
Rich Gibson, who works as the store manager for Walkabout Harrisonburg, stands by Backpacker Magazine as a knowledgeable resource for the backpacking industry that has been around since the 1970s.
“[The clinic] will be lots of fun and informative, and plus there’s the chance to win free stuff,” Gibson summarized. “We’re excited for them to be here.”
Walkabout Outfitter has been supplying the Harrisonburg community with outdoor essentials for 10 years. Being located at the epicenter of trail heaven in the Blue Ridge Mountains has given Walkabout a unique ability to provide opportunities such as this free event to outdoor enthusiasts, both local and those traveling from afar, thus curating a community for those who spend more time outside than they do in.
Participants will also have the opportunity to join the tour again on Saturday, May 6, for a guided hike at Sharp Top Mountain. All skill levels are welcome.
For more information about this event and upcoming events at Walkabout, visit them online at walkaboutoutfitter.com or in person at 90 N. Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg.
