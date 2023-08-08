Everyone has a Barbie story. For Jay Greer, his Barbie story began at a young age. The Strasburg resident, who grew up with two older sisters, recalled Barbie marrying his G.I. Joe action figures.
Greer, who saw the hit movie “Barbie” in Fredericksburg with a group of friends on its second day in theaters, admitted he had no idea what to expect going into the film but knew one thing — he wanted to be part of “Barbie mania."
“I didn’t expect the movie to be as deep as it was when addressing misogyny and how [the] real world was so opposite to Barbie Land when the belief was that Barbie made it possible for girls to be leaders,” Greer said.
Fans across the Shenandoah Valley are catching “Barbie mania.” The film, which hit theaters on July 21, made $337 million worldwide in its opening weekend and since topped $1 billion in ticket sales globally.
“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig from a script she co-wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The duo, who live in the very colorful and presumably perfect world of “Barbie Land,” have the chance to visit the real world, where things may not be as perfect as they seem.
Sydney Millbrant of Front Royal not only grew up playing with Barbie, but she also collected the special edition “Holiday Barbie,” given to her by her grandmother each Christmas. She said she kept the dolls in their boxes and admits there are still some at her mother's house.
“The film is one of the best creative, aesthetically pleasing, and well-written films I’ve seen,” Millbrant said. “The film is thought provoking, but not preachy in any way. After seeing it a second time — the first time with my husband — we had an hour-long conversation about what it means to be a woman and a man in today’s society. It was really thought-provoking and eye-opening for both of us.”
When Leo Galvan turned 1, the theme of her birthday party was Barbie. The Toms Brook resident said she’s always collected Barbie dolls, and she loves the empowerment Barbie has brought into her world.
“I’m hoping with the Barbie popularity coming back that it continues to empower young people everywhere,” Galvan said. “That they build a confidence that is forever unmatched by our society's standards.”
As she sat in the theater, Kerri Lane had a flashback to her childhood and recalled how seeing “Barbie” took her back into the fantasy world and the pull the movie had on her emotions.
“But what I loved and was surprised about when I watched the movie was the emotional rollercoaster they kind of took you on throughout the movie. I wasn’t expecting that. I thought it was going to be a corny, cute Barbie movie. What I wasn’t expecting was that the writer of the film truly captured, for me at least, what it felt like to be a woman in that monologue that was just beautifully written and acted. It was touching and I was in absolute tears watching it,” said Lane, who lives in West Virginia.
Rebecca Stoots, learned about the film when it was in its early development stages. A longtime fan, Stoots said she was excited when she noticed the beginning scene — when girls smash their baby dolls — paid homage to “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
“I thought it was brilliant and could tell it wasn’t going to be some cheap reimagining of Barbie,” said the Front Royal resident.
At 32, Christeia Hill of Front Royal, is not ashamed to admit that she still loves Barbie. While she doesn’t have the time or space to play with the dolls like she used to, the popular doll holds an important place in her heart.
“I was 3 when I started getting Barbies,” Hill recalled. “As a little Black girl, they made sure I had an abundance of the Christine doll, but I loved them all. When I turned 10, that’s when things changed drastically.”
Hill had Barbie in almost every iteration sold in 2001. Along with the clothes, Hill had the accessories including the playhouses, gyms, grocery stores and thousands of miniature pieces. She spent hours setting up her villages and playing.
“That was just the toys though,” Hill said. “My mother got me an autograph by our ‘Local Barbie’ when she used to work at K-Mart.”
But Hill admitted there was more to it. Not only did she rock pajamas, school clothes, book bags, sleepwear, bed sets and bedroom furniture, she was part of the Barbie book club. She even created Barbie and Christie in her Sims games.
“Obsession was not the word for it,” Hill said.
Lane also had everything Barbie-related, including Barbie’s mini Corvette. But what Lane said she loves the most is that pink — the best color in the world — is back.
Lane said she’s glad to see people are supporting the film. But more importantly, they're recognizing that like Barbie and Ken, humans have the same struggles.
“I loved the spotlight on the toxicity of fascism,” Galvan explained. “I think a lot of our world overlooked toxic masculinity because it's what’s always been ‘normal’ and ‘acceptable.’ It was nice to see a creative way to show young ladies how that isn’t acceptable.”
Greer said he’s seen a lot of hate concerning how the Kens of the film were portrayed, making it seem like they didn’t matter.
“Funny enough, that’s how women feel in the real world! Not taken seriously, relegated to being mothers and that’s it. I would love the future to be female. I think there would be a ton of great things to come from it.”
Stoots said, at the end of the movie — not to give away any spoilers — she was glad to see Ken realize he was someone without Barbie. She found the film to be so touching and empowering for anyone and everyone. Even her husband loved it. She surprised him with an “I am Kenough” shirt — something that Ken wears in the movie — and he loved it.
Hill said she felt like the film was not exactly age appropriate for children but noted that it’s up to parent's discretion.
“I feel like it’s more for the Barbie lovers like me and my mom — who grew up with her,” Hill explained. “I don’t see many people with Barbies like I used to.”
Hill said she was pleased to see the iconic doll hit the big screens. She left the theaters with a sense of nostalgia.
“Not even wanting to be young again but for the time when you could play with friends without fear of being judged for liking something seen as childish, whereas now it's not cool to admit you like certain things,” Hill said.
To some, Barbie was just a doll. To others, Barbie was nostalgia. Mattel’s 64-year-old doll is once again bringing that sparkle and shine because, like Hill said, “I need more Barbie in my life.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
