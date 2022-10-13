The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation expects more than 1,500 participants in this weekend’s reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Cedar Creek near Middletown.
The battle fought by infantry, artillery and cavalry reenactors will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in honor of the 158th anniversary of the battle in which Union soldiers defeated Confederate soldiers on Oct. 19, 1864. There will also be a reenactment of the Civil War’s Battle of Second Manassas at 1 p.m. Sunday.
This weekend’s event will be open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with multiple activities, demonstrations and presentations taking place. Jeannette Shaffer, foundation president, said the encampments will also be open.
“People can wander around the camp and see how it would have been back then,” she said.
There will be demonstrations that highlight life during the Civil War, including an 1860s fashion show, tintype and wet plate photography, battle scenarios, music, civilian lifestyles and more.
A candlelight tour will take place Saturday evening during which people will be able to experience camp life after dark.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV will also give a presentation on the history of the Civil War experience in Middletown.
Admission is free for children 6 and younger. Single-day tickets are $7 for youth 7-15 and $15 for adults. Two-day tickets are $12 for youth and $25 for adults. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, seniors, first responders and students (16+) at $7 for single-day tickets and $12 for two-day tickets. Tickets are available for purchase at the Museum and Visitor Center of Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation.
In a separate event, the town of Middletown will host its 9th annual Luminaries of Middletown at 6:45 p.m. Saturday to honor the sacrifices of soldiers who died during the Battle of Cedar Creek. There will be 964 luminaries lined up throughout Main Street in Middletown to honor each soldier who died in the battle. This will be a free event open to the public.
This weekend’s reenactment event is rain or shine and will be held at the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation located at 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Shaffer says these battle reenactments have been taking place for over 30 years and she encourages people to attend.
“We have a blast,” Shaffer said. “If you haven’t done it before, then you definitely should experience it.”
For more information about the event, visit ccbf.us/reenactment-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.