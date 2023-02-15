TOM'S BROOK — With the goal of eventually opening a Civil War battlefield park, officials with the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation are seeking to place a 3-acre segment of the Toms Brook Battlefield site into a permanent conservation easement.
The land, which has an agriculture zoning designation from Shenandoah County, is at 3307 S. Main St. in Toms Brook. Last year, the nonprofit foundation used a Virginia Outdoors Foundation Grant to purchase the property.
The terms of the grant require the land to be placed into a permanent conservation easement. Foundation officials are asking the county to be the sole holder of the easement, which would ensure protection of a portion of the Toms Brook waterway and core battlefield land of the Toms Brook Battlefield.
On Feb. 1, the Conservation Easement Authority of Shenandoah County tabled the request after CEA members said they wanted more information on the foundation’s plans for the property.
The CEA plans to consider the request again at its April 5 meeting, County Planner Tyler Hinkle said on Thursday. If the request is approved, the 3-acre property would represent the first recreational conservation easement in which the county is either the sole holder or co-holder, he said.
“We want to turn it into a park-like experience there,” foundation Park Ranger Jack Owens said on Thursday.
The 3-acre parcel is known as the Bowman property. It’s near hundreds of acres of foundation-owned land that are significant to the Battle of Toms Brook, and it would be a vital part of the planned Toms Brook Battlefield Park.
“The Bowman property is where the battle started,” Owens said.
He said the battle began on Oct. 9, 1864, during U.S. Gen. Philip Sheridan’s Shenandoah Valley campaign and after “The Burning” of mills and farms led by Sheridan. In the aftermath of the Battle of Toms Brook, Confederate forces were pushed back by the Union all the way to Woodstock and beyond, Owens said.
The Battle of Toms Brook also took place after the Battle of Fisher’s Hill. The Bowman property is three miles south of the foundation’s planned Fisher’s Hill Battlefield Park and borders a portion of the inactive railroad corridor that could become a part of the long-proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail.
Last summer, the foundation announced it would soon develop seven new battlefield parks in the Shenandoah Valley, thanks to the Virginia legislature appropriating $4.75 million in its biennial budget to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District.
The money will be used to promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at preserved Shenandoah Valley battlefield sites.
Owens said he does not have a timeline yet for the development of Toms Brook Battlefield Park. The park could include a trail, two trailheads, interpretive signs and a parking area, according to information from the historic district.
Owens said he has been talking with Toms Brook Mayor Lisa Currie about how the park could benefit the town and how people would access the park. Surveys currently are being done on the potential access route, he said.
