STAUNTON — May 9 is Fentanyl Awareness Day, a nationwide day of awareness highlighting the dangers of the synthetic opioid, and Behavioral Health Group is hosting an event.
With fentanyl being the leading cause of death of Americans under 50 — and with a tripling in teenage deaths from synthetic opioids, according to the CDC — the day of awareness seeks to bring information and support around the deepening health crisis to a wider range of people.
The use, and often tragic consequences of Fentynl use outside of medical treatment, have been on a rapid rise in recent years, leading to an increase in fatal and near fatal overdoses, often impacting users that are unaware of the presence of fentanyl in the substances they are using.
Illicitly made fentanyl can be from 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Behavioral Health Group is an opioid abuse treatment organization with a center in Staunton. Focusing not only on treatment but also education, with a strong focus on community impact of Opiod use, the Staunton treatment center is set to host an awareness event.
As with any public health crisis, information and education are key in the fight, and this event seeks to reach as many in the community as possible. BHG will be partnering with a variety of organizations to provide testing, information and education about services and support either for those with substance abuse issues, family and friends or community members with an interest in substance abuse treatment, and harm reduction services.
For more information about Fentanyl Awareness day visit https://www.fentanylawarenessday.org/ and for more information on the BHG event or for more information about Behavioral Health Group and their services visit https://www.bhgrecovery.com/
