EDINBURG — Cecil "Sparkie" Miller is in the cattle business.
Needing farmland, about six years ago he purchased the land at 1738 Belgravia Road, which came with a barn on it.
He thought about demolishing the barn, but decided to rebuild it.
“It was unbelievable,” Miller said Monday of the condition of the Barn at Belgravie Farm. But after about three years of work — including that first year of working seven days a week using a big excavator, front loader and two bobcats — the project was finished and became a place for weddings and community gatherings.
“It was here for the public’s enjoyment,” the Mount Jackson native said. “Anybody that wanted to come by was more than welcome.”
On Friday, the barn burned down. The structure became so overrun with flames that fire crews had to let it burn.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it could take weeks to determine a cause. Officials from the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office said nothing indicates that the fire was deliberately set, but an electrical malfunction was a possibility.
No one was injured during the fire as no one was home and the horses and chicken inside were able to get out.
“It’s a devastating loss,” Miller said Monday, adding that's it's hard for him to come on to the property anymore to see it.
Miller rebuilt the barn with wood original to its 1890 construction date, Miller explained. The 80-by-165-foot structure was built by William J. Cox, who was from Belgravia, England, and had the materials shipped to Shenandoah County.
“This guy has beaucoups of money,” Miller said.
Cox, who was in the horse business, died in the 1930s and the land continued to be used as a farm, including an orchard. Miller still has five wooden crates with “Belgravia Orchard” emblazoned on them.
The materials for the barn included heart pine, used in the 20th and 19th centuries and can’t be found in the United States anymore. It also included hand-hued pine, which is wood that was made by hand into flat pieces from cut-down trees.
“It is to the point anymore unless you tear down an old barn, some old log houses you will never find it again — the hand-hued lumber,” Miller said. It would cost someone $5 million to $6 million to rebuild the barn with similar wood, Miller said.
Because the barn was built to house horses, there was was a big hayfork in the middle that would pick up hay bales and raise them to storage on the second floor via a pulley system, pulled by a horse, Miller said.
“That was a massive building in its day,” Miller said. “It’d be a massive building today.”
After Miller renovated it, the barn could seat 300 people, with space for more, as well as food. But the barn also maintained its historic character, Miller said, in one way, by having a bar area made with boards that horses would chew, or crib, on.
The sliding windows on the side of the building were handmade. A feed grain bin, a little bit bigger than a three-person couch, made by Miller’s grandfather was inside as well as gifts from other people.
“I wouldn’t have taken $50,000 for it,” Miller said of the bin.
Several community events, from political meetings to annual National Wild Turkey Federation gatherings were held at the barn. Many were held at no cost, as the space was for the community, Miller said.
Weddings were also held at the venue, for a fee, but Miller on Monday had to return a couple's payment, so they could book another site for their upcoming wedding. Miller also gave the couple a table made with the heart pine that was inside the barn.
John Adamson, manager of the historic barns program with the Shenandoah County Historical Society, noted the barn was built as a stable, different than most others in the county.
"It's the longest barn in Shenandoah County," Admason said of its 160-foot length. The next longest barn measures at about 102 feet, Adamson said.
Shenandoah County is one of the most barn-dense regions in the country and could have still more, if the Union Army hadn't burned down some during the Civil War.
"It's a very, very rare barn," Miller said, noting that modern-day barns are built larger to house tractor equipment.
Miller said that after he cleans up the place, he might convert the site into a rental campground. It’s something he wanted to do before, but didn’t want to have a bunch campers conflicting with the views of the mountainside.
“It's quite a unique place,” Miller said, of its tucked away location between Mount Jackson and Edinburg.
