Allison Ritter invites everyone in Winchester over to her place for tea.
She wants you to partake of a light, formal meal — like the one people in England often take around 4 p.m. — that includes tea, usually served hot in a china cup. The meal, too, is known as tea.
Pinkies straight up while you're sipping from the cup, perhaps.
While you're sipping, Ritter wants you to pay attention to the particular flavors and aromas that different types of teas have.
Since 2016, Ritter has operated The Tea Cart, an elegant, British-style tea room on West Main Street in downtown Berryville. She and her mother, Sue Whitbeck, started the business two years earlier.
The eatery has become so successful, according to Ritter, that it can hardly accommodate all of the demand for the unique treats it serves. She mentioned, for example, that during the week after Mother's Day last year, 300 customers dined in the tea room and another 200 were on a waiting list.
Customers come from all over the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, she pointed out.
Because of the demand, Ritter is opening a second location, The Tea Cart at the Water Street Inn, at 217 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester, on Thursday. Hours initially will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with seating at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children ages 10 and younger will be allowed only at the earlier seating.
Boscawen Street once was called Water Street, hence the name.
Ritter will be owner and executive chef of the Winchester tearoom. Jennifer Brewer will be the kitchen manager and chef.
Menus will be the same for both locations. Detailed information on menus and how to make reservations is online at theteacartva.com.
Meal options, the menus show, include fare such as tea sandwiches (more commonly known by Americans as finger sandwiches), scones with Devonshire cream (clotted cream) and preserves and a "bottomless pot of tea ... with unlimited flavors."
In the kitchen, Ritter explained, hot water is poured over tea leaves in teapots brought to customers' tables. Customers then pour the brewing tea into their teacups, using a strainer to catch the leaves. Tiny hourglasses at each table enable customers to steep their tea to their desired strengths.
"You don't have to add anything to it to get a unique flavor," Ritter said, based on flowers and herbs in the tea and how long it's steeped. And, different flowers and herbs give unique aromas, she said.
She loves tea.
"It's very calming to me," even when it's caffeinated, she said.
The Winchester location is in an old house that once was a bed-and-breakfast inn. Along with a balcony, five rooms upstairs and downstairs are to accommodate guests at The Tea Cart who will be seated on white wooden chairs. Already, wooden tables in each room are adorned with flowery tablecloths, exquisite china and gold-colored utensils, including the tea strainers.
It's a swanky setting, and Ritter wants guests to have memorable experiences. Therefore, guests are encouraged to wear semi-formal or festive clothing to help them feel their best. But there is no official dress code. She doesn't want anyone to feel uncomfortable dining at either location of The Tea Cart.
Growing up in California, Ritter enjoyed visits to a tea room in Pleasanton with her mom. "It was something we could share together," she recalled.
Also, she developed an interest in the lives of the British royal family, especially the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and the customs and traditions of people in the United Kingdom.
"I'm big on traditions," she said.
Following the opening of The Tea Cart in Berryville, Ritter handled its marketing and public relations from her home in Los Angeles. When she moved to Winchester two years later, she took over the eatery's daily operations.
She came into it, she said, with the perspective "we need to do more for our guests" than simply serve them food.
The Tea Cart began having "themed teas" such as ones associated with the Mary Poppins character and the "Downton Abbey" television drama. It also began holding special events, such as bridal and baby showers and birthday parties, hoping to introduce younger people to the tea tradition.
"That's what completely changed our business," said Ritter.
Full catering services also are available, she noted.
People without reservations are welcome at The Tea Cart whenever it's feasible for staff to serve them.
"We've been having to turn so many people away" to host private parties, Brewer said.
At the new Winchester location, the goal is to better accommodate walk-in customers. Ritter and Brewer eventually want to offer "grab and go" items, such as breakfast foods, for takeout.
Yet offering people a distinctive, fine dining experience remains most on their minds.
"Fine dining isn't as readily available in this area" as it is in others, Ritter said.
A tea is "not just a meal," said Brewer. People who partake of one "like the experience," she said.
That experience, Ritter added, includes "having good food in a happy place" while being able to relax and have conversation for a couple of hours.
About 20 people will be employed among the two locations of The Tea Cart. Either Ritter or Brewer will be on site whenever the eateries are open, they said.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.