WARRENTON — Jeannette Walls addresses a crowd the way a mother embraces her child, with gentle words and a warm smile.
She stood before an audience at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Fauquier County campus Thursday evening, sharing pieces of her fascinating, though often harrowing, childhood, her struggle-filled anecdotes peppered with sincere humor.
“I love talking to people about the journey and what I’ve learned,” Walls said in an interview with The Winchester Star. “That’s why we tell our stories. It’s not to, like, impress people, or shock people. It’s, this is what I’ve learned from my journey, and maybe you can learn something from it. And very often, they share their journey with me, and I go home wiser.”
Of course, Walls’ story is widely known — her best-selling memoir, “The Glass Castle,” is read by students in many classrooms. It tells of her childhood, steeped in poverty and uncertainty, yet also full of knowledge and bits of wisdom from her father, a brilliant yet troubled man, and her mother, a Pollyanna type who opted to pursue art rather than utilize her college degree.
Walls and her siblings were traipsed from town to town before settling in Welch, West Virginia, often living without amenities like indoor plumbing and electricity, and left to forage for food in the dumpster outside their high school.
However, Walls consistently says she cannot remember a time where she didn’t know how to read. Today, she maintains a love of education that she says she gained from her mother and father.
“People often ask me, ‘How did you pull yourself out of poverty?’ And my parents, as wacky as they were, they gave me many gifts, but at the top of that list of gifts, I would say a love of education, a love of reading, a love of learning things,” she said.
This is why Walls said she values community colleges like Laurel Ridge. The way she sees it, they give people who might not otherwise have the chance to take control of their lives.
“I think that education is the great equalizer,” she said. “... I think that community colleges are so great at giving kids who wouldn’t have, and adults who wouldn’t have, access to an education. ... And I’ve had the blessing of spending some time with some of the administrators here, and they make it, they really work with these students to help them get into these classrooms. And they’re at the cutting edge, too. They’ve got drones and, you know, technology and it’s, it’s not like community colleges were when I went to college. But it’s giving people the tools to be the person they have the potential to be, and that is magical.”
Laurel Ridge, part of the Virginia Community College System, also has campuses in Middletown, Luray-Page County and Vint Hill.
During her presentation, Walls talked a lot about embracing where you come from rather than running from it. For a time, she thought that if she shared her story, she would lose everything — a high-profile magazine job, invitations to A-list events, interviewing celebrities on red carpets.
But when she finally decided to write her memoir, it became clear that wasn’t the case.
“Writing my story is the most excruciating thing I ever did,” she said. “It’s also the wisest.”
Storytelling, she explained, is another type of magic. Sharing parts of your own story, as well as hearing parts of others’, provides an opportunity to gain knowledge, empathy and understanding. “The Glass Castle” has created an avenue for readers to open up to Walls about their backgrounds, which she says has been rewarding and educational.
She encouraged people to share their own stories, saying this is how we continue to learn and grow throughout our lives. After spending so much time trying to hide where she came from, Walls says she is not ashamed, and that while she wouldn’t want to relive everything she’s gone through, she also wouldn’t change it.
“If you are where you want to be, why regret how you got there?” she said.
This sentiment is particularly impactful in a setting like Laurel Ridge, which reaches not only young, post-high school students, but people from all backgrounds looking to take a positive step in their lives.
Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said Walls’ story is one which she thinks could resonate with many Laurel Ridge students.
“We have so many students who, you know, don’t know what path they’re going to, how they can get here, how they can pay for college. Where as she (Walls) had no idea how she was going to,” Blosser said. “Jeannette had many times where she doubted whether she should even stay in college, and that’s what so many of our students, because they don’t have, they have such challenging lives outside of college that it’s just hard for us to be the priority when they have so many other things going on in their lives. And so it’s up to us, we have what we call and believe very strongly in is our culture of care. So we provide food resources, and we try to help any student who has a need that could keep them from finishing their education, because we know if they finish, then many, as she (Walls) said, many doors are gonna open at that point.”
Haley Adams, a student at the Warrenton campus and future high school English teacher, said that Walls’ emphasis on the importance of education and stories resonated with her.
“I think that hearing her experience with education is going to help me in the long run because, you know, when I eventually become a teacher, that value of, like, knowing backgrounds and how to deal with students of different backgrounds, and kind of give them tools, because my experience is completely different from hers, and might be completely different from everyone else’s. So she really talked a lot about valuing experience and people’s truths and stuff, which I think are great tools to have,” Adams said.
Michel Esparza, a philosophy student at the Warrenton campus, said that while he wasn’t familiar with Walls’ work before hearing her presentation, he gained a lot from listening to her speak.
“I really underestimated the importance of just how your childhood can affect your future. I, my family and I have had some problems of our own and I, you know, almost, not selfishly, but I kind of thought, oh, maybe I’m, you know, the exception. You know, hearing her talk, I’m like, everyone’s the same. Everyone has the same baggage, so we just got to, you know, sorta I feel like that’s one of the things we can, you know, relate to together is our past, and that’s a strong thing that I never really considered before,” he said.
Esparza said he plans on reading some of her work now that he’s heard her story.
Both students’ takeaways underline Walls’ hopes for giving her presentation at Laurel Ridge. Their pensive thoughts about moving forward in their own lives are exactly what she says she aspires to promote by sharing her story with others.
“I hope that by the time they’re leaving, they are not thinking about me, they’re thinking about themselves,” Walls said. “If these people who hear my story leave thinking about me, then I haven’t done my job. They should be thinking about themselves. Because that’s what storytelling does. It opens your heart and your mind. It creates empathy, and then you rethink your own values.”
After her presentation, guests lined up to have Walls sign their copies of her books. All of them, from “The Glass Castle” to her recently released, first-ever fictional novel, “Hang the Moon,” were available for purchase at the event, with proceeds benefiting the Laurel Ridge Educational Foundation.
“It so far exceeds my wildest expectation that people hear my story and want me to sign their books,” Walls said. “... It is so beautiful, but I attribute it not to the power of my writing. It is the power of storytelling, of sharing what you know, and it has this amazing ripple effect.”
Walls lives with her husband on a farm in Orange County, Virginia. Both her mother and father are buried on the property.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.