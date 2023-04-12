DAYTON — A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash in Dayton Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Rockingham County. The crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. on Va. 257, also known as Ottobine Road just east of Route 745, or Martin Miller Road.
A bicyclist was traveling east on Va. 257 when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, which was also traveling east.
The bicyclist, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, died while in transport to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old female of Rockingham County, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.
No other information was provided.
