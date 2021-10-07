Last week, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee introduced a bill they said will help alleviate the financial burden on lower- and middle-income performing artists.
If approved, the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act will change the Qualified Performing Artist tax deduction.
The deduction allows artists to deduct operating expenses related to income they make from their work up to a certain amount. According to the 1986 tax code, the amount of income the deduction applies to is capped at $16,000.
In a phone interview, Warner, a Democrat, said a deduction of $16,000 “might’ve made some sense in 1986, but it doesn’t make any sense today.”
The bill by Warner and Hagerty, a Republican, increases the cap to $100,000 per individual or $200,000 per couple. Warner said the goal is to assist middle- and lower-income performing artists with their operating expenses.
Visual and performing artists could deduct costs for things like traveling to auditions and purchasing art supplies.
As an example, Warner said an artist with $100,000 in income and $20,000 in operating expenses would have taxable income of $80,000 if the bill is approved.
Warner said the deduction is capped to make sure the change to the tax code will support middle- and lower-income artists.
For people like Justin Poole, a visual artist who formerly traveled for auditions in the mid-Atlantic and New York, the high cost of doing business pushed him from pursuing a career in acting toward teaching.
“When I was acting professionally, I was living in Philadelphia and I was commuting between Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C., and Baltimore going to auditions,” said Poole, director of the theater department at Eastern Mennonite University. “That was kind of crazy because you’re racking up a lot of mileage on your car and paying for a lot of tolls and everything like that, plus you have the expenses of getting headshots, getting the right wardrobe for auditions and things like that. You never knew if you were going to actually make any money off of any of those endeavors. I’d say most friends of mine who were acting professionally have since decided to pursue other careers because of the harsh realities of trying to succeed in that business.”
Poole said that though costs can be high, those who are passionate about the performing arts will find a way to incorporate it into their lives, though many talented individuals are unable to make a living from acting.
“I think all art has to come from drive, and if you’re passionate about it, that’s why you do it. I caution my students. I say that if you want to pursue [performing arts] professionally, I will give you all the resources I can give you and help you as much as I can, but [acting] is one of those professions where there is some feasts and famine and the periods of famine might outlast the periods of feasting, unfortunately,” Poole said. “I got one national TV spot that I kept on getting royalty checks for, for years afterwards, and it was always a nice surprise when I’d open up my mailbox and there’s another one. But those jobs don’t always come available and when they do you don’t always get them.”
The tax deduction bill has received support from various arts unions and nonprofits, including the Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Actors’ Equity Association, the Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Musicians, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Theatre Communications Group and the Recording Industry Association of America, according to a press release.
“It should be noted that more than 80,000 professional musicians of the American Federation Musicians have long used the Qualified Performing Arts Tax Parity Act provisions of the IRS code to recover usual and necessary expenses that employers in this industry have for decades refused to reimburse. Working musicians continue to struggle while recovering from the loss of a bulk of their live music performance income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ray Hair, American Federation of Musicians president, said in a press release. “[The Performing Artist Tax Parity Act] will help musicians and other entertainment professionals recover from the ravages of the pandemic, which brought our industry to a screeching halt.”
Warner said he believes the bill, which would take effect Jan. 1 if approved, will garner bipartisan support.
“Court Square Theater went through a lot of losses just like the Shakespeare Theater in Staunton. I think COVID drove home the fact that the arts are so much a part of our community and, you know, some of the things that we’ve put in place to try to help were helping the organizations. But it still begged what I think is a bigger question. So many artists operate things like LLCs,” Warner said. “They’ve got a lot of expenses that they just incur on a daily basis. This [bill] to me was kind of a commonsense, bipartisan, let’s try to recognize that the last 35 years things have changed dramatically and let’s go ahead and allow artists to deduct some of their expenses up to $100,000 per person or $200,000 as a couple.”
