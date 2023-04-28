BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, will team up with Dogtopia for the foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event of 2023, a press release stated.
From May 1 to 15, “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, a press release stated.
All dogs and cats, six months and older, adoption fees will be reduced to only $25 Adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, health examined and up to date on all vaccines.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the website: www.rhspca.org
RHSPCA will be open for adoption from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the adoption special.
Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day during each quarterly national event. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event, a press release stated.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”
“This will be the fourth year the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA will participate in the ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event. Anyone who’s been thinking of adding a family member should come out and meet the wonderful pets available for an adoption fee of only $25. It’s a small price for a lifetime of companionship. We’re also extending hours to stay open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the adoption special.”
BISSELL Pet Foundation and RHSPCA urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements, the press release stated. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.rhspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.