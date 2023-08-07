Black Sheep Coffee celebrated its first day in its new location Monday.
The shop relocated from the commercial space at the Ice House apartment complex on South Liberty Street to a new location at the corner of East Market and South Federal Streets after being closed for three weeks.
“It feels great to actually be open,” said owner Chance Ebersold.
The previous location's doors were officially shut July 15. While the new location was purchased in November 2021, construction was not able to begin until June 2022, due to electrical components arriving later than expected, according to Ebersold.
The opening, originally slated for last Thursday, was delayed twice, first to last Friday and then to Monday, due to "circumstances out of our control," according to a post on Black Sheep's Facebook page.
The chance to own the building at East Market and South Federal, along with better visibility compared to the Ice House on Liberty Street, were the main reasons for relocating, according to Ebersold.
However, while Black Sheep has finally opened its doors, there is still work to be done, according to Ebersold and manager Ashleigh Eades. The store still needs to be decorated “to make it feel more homey,” said Eades. Since Black Sheep owns the store location, she and Ebersold explained, the staff can decorate it how they wish.
“I’m just happy that we could build it the way we wanted to,” said Eades. “I think the fact that we got to choose what colors go on the wall, the layout of where everything is, really helps us feel more connected to this space, just as employees, as a whole ... Once we get more decorating on the wall, it’ll feel like home.”
The breakfast and brunch menu also need refinement, as well as the kitchen, said Ebersold, who, along with Eades, moved refrigerators and freezers, each weighing from two hundred to five hundred pounds, through downtown on rolling dollies on the morning of July 15.
“That was definitely a DIY experience,” said Eades. “But it was great.”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063697027110.
