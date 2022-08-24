An annual event introducing new students at James Madison University to downtown Harrisonburg returns this weekend.
The free community event takes place Saturday from to 4:30 p.m. throughout downtown Harrisonburg and is sponsored by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and JMU’s orientation office.
Students will walk from JMU’s campus along South Main Street at 2 p.m., resulting in higher pedestrian activity in town and some road closures, according to a press release.
From 1 to 5:30 p.m., both lanes of Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Rock Street and Court Square will be closed to traffic, according to the release.
Parking will be prohibited around Court Square and Jimmy Madison’s parking lot between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the release said.
The City Hall parking lot will be closed to parking from noon until 5:30 p.m., but the other lots around the Turner Pavilion and all city parking decks will remain open, the release said.
