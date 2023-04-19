The Garden Club of Virginia celebrated its 90th anniversary of historic garden week, showcasing downtown Harrisonburg Wednesday, April 19.
Tours of homes and gardens are offered throughout the state each year during the peak of springtime beauty, and each local garden club has the opportunity to highlight its members and local botanical heritage. Being the oldest state in the union, Virginia lays claim to the nation's oldest gardens and most historically significant homes.
For the Spotswood Garden Club, historic garden week celebrates and encourages an appreciation of architecture, the refined side of agriculture and artistic expression in the form of floral design. Garden clubs across Virginia started in the early 1920s as a means for ladies within the community to join together to educate themselves about gardening, promote conservation and advocate for the beautification of cities.
Now 90 years later, Spotswood Garden Club continues to do the same. Collectively, the club works to maintain 52 different historic gardens in the Shenandoah Valley from Woodrow Wilson's home to Monticello to landscaping for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society. Sponsoring a stop along the historic garden week tour was just another outlet for them to do so.
A self-guided walking tour began at The Elks Lodge, which served as the headquarters for the event. Ticket holders were granted access to four different homes, graciously opened for private viewings by the owners, where they were able to gaze upon arrangements in nearly every room put together by garden club members.
Funds raised from ticket sales went back to the state organization who then dispersed it among clubs throughout state to complete a multitude of community and conservation projects. Last year, for example, the Spotswood Garden Club was awarded a grant to help them construct a gardening space for Lacey Spring Elementary students.
While Baker Garber and Mary-Kaye Slonaker co-chaired the event, many garden club members volunteered their time and talents for the day, including Wendy Lam who is a Harrisonburg native currently residing in Staunton.
In addition to raising azaleas, roses and peonies, Lam is a multimedia artist that draws a majority of her inspiration from nature.
"I love my yard this time of year," said Lam with a smile, "To see the buds bloom and form is inspirational."
In honor of historic garden week, she took the initiative to display her colorful oil and watercolor paintings inside the headquarters to add something special to the starting point for the tour. It was a fellow garden club member who encouraged her to pick up a brush in the first place, showing that the most important part of the club is its members and connections over a source of inspiration that many share.
A notable stop on the tour was the Joshua Wilton House. Built in the late 19th century, this house stands as one of the most impressive examples of Victorian domestic architecture in the valley and in recent years was restored as a bed and breakfast inn. The kitchen garden still serves its original purpose where guests are invited to eat on the brick patio on warm summer evenings. Participants in the event enjoyed a private viewing of the house.
Exclamations of "Ooo" and "Aah" echoed throughout the halls and blended with pleasant conversations shared between friends. Arrangements within the house featured locally sourced flowers and foliage and were prepared by garden club members the day prior to the showcase event.
Glenna Graves, who's been a member of the Spotswood Garden Club since 1975, acted as a hostess for the Wilton House.
"My favorite part about being with the garden club is the people," explained Graves, "you meet so many [good] people."
Just outside the bustle of traffic on main street, sidewalks stretch into a quiet, well kept neighborhood that represents a uniquely romantic side of the city commonly referred to as Old Town. One of the homes featured in the tour sat on Campbell street, where lead designer Tamara Gibson greeted people before they made their way up a set of brick steps. Gibson joined the garden club after her property was featured in the 2012 historic garden week tour. Based in Port Republic, Gibson owns and operates her own florist shop in addition to growing her own flowers for designs.
Being self-taught with a few pieces of professional training sprinkled in, she revealed that her inspiration, "stemmed from looking at other designer's work who are also heavily influenced by nature."
"I'm a natural designer," Gibson stated.
"I think it's important to understand our history, to know where we've been, and our future as well. Today, everybody's very conscious and should be conscious about conservation and that was one of the foundations that this club was built upon," Lam said.
Without art and without the presence of agriculture in the form of fine gardening, there would hardly be any culture at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.