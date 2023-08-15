STAUNTON — Blue Ridge CASA for Children is expanding its services to Shenandoah and Page counties, furthering its mission to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
“There are so many children in the welfare system and I think especially, post-COVID, with the way the job market is, it’s really hard to recruit and retain staff. Caseloads are extremely high, so there’s high turnover. The child welfare system is just bursting at the seams,” said CEO Sherri McKinney-Frantz.
The nonprofit organization provides court-appointed special advocates (CASA) who make sure the child's needs are being met in the foster care system. CASA volunteers work collaboratively with any professionals involved in the case as well as the biological parents and foster parents. They also monitor the case and provide the court with a fact-based, detailed report of their findings and recommendations to the judge.
A child with a CASA is more likely to find a safe and permanent home, succeed in school and is half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, according to information from Blue Ridge CASA for Children, which also serves the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, and Rockbridge and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, and Buena Vista.
“To give you an idea of how great the need is — in Harrisonburg, Rockingham, which every time I say this out loud, it blows me away — they have the busiest court docket in the entire commonwealth,” McKinney-Frantz said. “Busier than Alexandria and Fairfax. In our old footprint, right before July 1, when we started in Harrisonburg, Rockingham, we estimated, very conservatively, that there are 300 kids who need a CASA.”
In Shenandoah County, if CASA could handle the workload, the county could give them 50 children tomorrow who need a court-appointed advocate, McKinney-Frantz said. Page County could use 35 CASAs.
“I share those numbers with you so you can get an idea of how the child welfare wheels are," she said. "It never stops. It’s a constant churn because abuse and neglect, it’s part of our culture. It’s prevalent. It doesn’t discriminate. It happens in all families, and the need is just tremendous.”
A $178,000 grant awarded by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services will permit CASA to grow its volunteer base in both counties. Something McKinney-Frantz is eager to see happen.
“It’s a big time commitment,” McKinney-Frantz said. “You spend an average of six hours a month. But we recognize that it’s difficult work. It's emotional. We do everything we can as a team to make sure that our volunteers get the support they need and the care they need along the way.”
The expansion to both counties came about when Judge Chad Logan and his best practice team saw a need.
McKinney-Frantz noted that four years ago her definition of who a CASA volunteer was is different from today.
“Four years ago I would have said it’s a retired teacher, daycare provider. Somebody who used to be a foster parent. It’s a woman, typically retired. But today, I will give you a different answer.”
In the last training class hosted, McKinney-Frantz said, the oldest person wasn’t over 35.
“COVID really I think I impacted us,” she said. “There are more people in the community who maybe would have not thought about this at their current stage of life, especially younger people. COVID changed things and now they’re looking for a way to get engaged. A way to make an impact.”
By June 2024, the goal is to have an additional 16 CASA volunteers trained to help 20 children, McKinney-Frantz said. Training will begin in Shenandoah County with 10 volunteers, followed by Page County with six people.
A CASA training is scheduled for Sept. 9. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and participate in 30 hours of training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.