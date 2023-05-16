Graduates of Blue Ridge Community College celebrated their commencement Monday evening.
The commencement took place at James Madison University's Atlantic Union Bank Center. Just less than 200 students walked in the ceremony, according to a Tuesday press release.
The ceremony was originally slated for Saturday, but was moved to Monday due to inclement weather, the release said.
John Downey, president of BRCC asserted that students from the community college often stay in the region, contributing to the local economy with the skills they built at BRCC.
The student speaker was Easton Jarboe, who received his associate of applied science degree in information systems technology with a specialization in cybersecurity, according to the press release. Jarboe plans to transfer into Old Dominion University in the fall, the release said.
“From the professors and staff that kept campus running smoothly, to seeing friends in classes that made lectures something to look forward to, we have all been a part of a larger whole working to achieve our dreams,” Jarboe said in his speech, according to the release. “As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us remember the power of community.”
1978 BRCC graduate Dr. Bruce Bowman, was the keynote speaker for the community college's commencement, the release said.
