Harrisonburg native Jordan Burns, DO, has returned to the Friendly City to join Blue Ridge Urological.
“One of my favorite parts of my job as a physician is helping patients feel comfortable and supported,” said Burns in a press release. “Oftentimes, we discuss highly personal health information, and I strive to create an inclusive and open environment where patients can share openly with me without feeling judged or uncomfortable.”
Burns earned her doctor of osteopathic medicine from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Virginia Campus. She later interned with General Surgery at Charleston Area Medical Center, where she also pursued a residency in urology.
Burns is currently accepting new patients. She hopes to maintain an LBBTQIA+-friendly atmosphere in her practice and ensure all patients receive inclusive and compassionate care, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://www.blueridgeurological.com/harrisonburg-office/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.