LURAY — Shenandoah National Park officials suspended the search for a missing Charlottesville woman after a preliminary identification of remains found Saturday morning.
According to a news release issued by Shenandoah National Park officials, a body was found at 10 a.m. on Saturday by searchers in steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.
Julia Christine Devlin, a 55-year-old economics lecturer at the University of Virginia, was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14, according to Shenandoah National Park officials.
Her white Lexus sedan was found wrecked and abandoned on Skyline Drive in the southern part of Shenandoah National Park on July 17, according a news release from the park last Thursday. Security footage showed her car entered the park late on July 14, according to park officials.
The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for a positive identification and to determine cause of death.
Park staff led the search with help from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.
Search and rescue and K-9 teams from throughout the Shenandoah Valley also assisted with the search, according to the news release, including the Search and Rescue Tracking Institute; the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association; Blue and Gray K9s; Greater Atlantic Rescue Dog; Piedmont Search and Rescue; the Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group; Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue; TROT Search and Rescue; the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club; Page County Citizens Emergency Corps; the Virginia Communications Cache; and Rockingham-Augusta Search and Rescue.
The body found Saturday is the second discovered in Shenandoah National Park in three months. On April 26, park officials suspended the search for a missing New Jersey teen after a body was discovered in the park about 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County, about 2 miles from where Ty Sauer was last seen four days earlier.
The 18-year-old was last seen around 11 p.m. on April 22, near mile 35 on Skyline Drive. Park officials issued an alert for the missing teen the next day as more than two dozen organizations and agencies began an official search.
