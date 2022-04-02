The body of a 25-year-old Huntly man was found at the Sheetz in Mount Jackson near the Interstate 81 interchange Friday morning.
Mount Jackson Police Chief Keith Cowart said it appeared the man was delivering a work pick-up truck back to Huntly and pulled over at the gas station to rest. He died in his sleep.
There was no indication of drugs or that anyone else was with him, Cowart said.
Police were dispatched to the scene at 227 Conicville Blvd. at 8:27 a.m. after a caller reported seeing a person who appeared to be dead in a truck.
Mount Jackson Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.
The body was taken to the medical examiner's office, Cowart said.
-- Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.